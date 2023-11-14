Singer and performer Makhadzi recently left fans worried after her suicidal scare on social media

The star was said to have written a post, which she deleted, saying that she was ending her life for good

The Ghanama hitmaker's manager, Lucky Tshilimandila, said the star is seeing a medical specialist and that she is okay and well-rested

Makhadzi left fans worried after her suicidal scare over the past weekend. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi left many of her fans and supporters worried after she shared a suicidal post on Facebook over the past weekend.

Makhadzi said to be fatigued following her suicidal scare

After scaring many of her fans and screenshots of her Facebook post being shared and circulated on social media, Makhadzi has been reported by her manager, Lucky Tshilimandila, to be slightly fatigued.

Over the past weekend, the star wrote a suicidal post on social media stating that she would be ending her life for good. She wrote:

"I am now ending my life for good. RIP to myself. Please don't call me. No one will answer."

See the post below:

According to ZiMoja, Makhadzi's manager Lucky said:

"She has been busy all year, and it's a matter of fatigue and needing rest.

"Currently, she is taking a break, consulting with a medical specialist, and prioritising self-care. As a diligent perfectionist, she strives not to let down her fans. However, she is doing well, taking a brief hiatus to focus on rest and prioritise her mental well-being."

"We express gratitude for the concern and messages received. She values the support and is currently rejuvenated, actively engaging in self-care practices."

Makhadzi's natural beauty hailed after viral pics

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's social media followers have praised her for her clear skin and natural beauty. The singer stunned her fans by sharing pictures of her natural hair and make-up-free face.

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi recently showed off her flawless skin in a post that has since gone viral. The star, who has been serving international star vibes with her designer outfits and professionally done makeup, decided to go natural.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News