Somizi Mhlongo's comedy potential was highlighted when he joined the Elsa Majimbo challenge, leaving fans in tears with his hilarious take

His video, where he applied lotion while narrating a nonsensical story, went viral, sparking laughter and reactions from followers

Fans praised his comedic timing and ability to entertain, drawing comparisons to Elsa Majimbo and even prompting calls to tag Naomi Campbell

Somizi Mhlongo should think about starting a comedy career. The media personality recently left his fans and followers in tears after hopping onto the trending Elsa Majimbo challenge.

Somizi Mhlongo tried the trending Elsa Majimbo challenge. Image: @somizi and @majimb.o

Somizi's Elsa Majimbo challenge goes viral

Elsa Majimbo recently made headlines when she shared the story about her fallout with Naomi Campbell. Although her story trended internationally, people couldn't help but notice how many products Elsa applied to her skin during the video.

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi shared the hilarious video while narrating a story that made little sense.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Somizi's video

The post got the Living The Dream With Somizi star's followers rolling on the floor with laughter. The star's followers said they knew what he was talking about the moment he started applying the lotion to his body.

@khosi_twala added:

"The fact that I understood what was about to happen before you started talking."

@kopanoo_m added:

"Elsa is that you ?"

@nomsamadida wrote:

"It’s giving, it’s giving. Aibo someone tag Naomi Campbell "

@nkamo01 added:

"...to us who watched till the end......I need a life "

@ella_thakabanna commented:

"From South Africa to Durban Yadika shame."

@thebeikalafeng said:

" @somizi you won’t see the gates of @majimb.o heaven. Loooool."

@st.tebo noted:

"I’m sorry but why do I feel like Elsa Majimbo is involved here? @majimb.o"

@winnie_ntshaba added:

"I want to see the oil pls….. you gotta shine some more"

