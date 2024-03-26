Big Brother Mzansi star Liema Phantsi and Yolanda reunited outside the game show

A Twitter (X) user posted a video of the girlies happy to see each other after their exit from the Big Brother Mzansi house

Liema Phantsi told Briefly News that she was grateful for the experience on BB Mzansi and also shed light on her relationship with Jareed

Well, it looks like two of Big Brother Mzansi's fan favourites, Liema and Yolanda, are now "besties". This followed after the ladies' recent altercation on the show.

Liema and Yolanda reunite outside BB Mzansi house

Yolanda and Liema appeared to be on very good terms again after patching things up. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestants caused a rift between their supporters over an argument, but all that is behind them now.

Recently, in a Twitter (X) post by @mphotrimlady, the huns are seen on video together reunited outside the Big Brother Mzansi house after they were sent packing. The clip also showed how the two girlies were happy to see each other.

Liema opens up about her relationship with Jareed and her decision to take the R250K

In the midst of her reunion with Yolanda, Liema Phantsi told Briefly News that she was grateful for the experience on BB Mzansi, her decision to walk away with R250K and also shed light on her relationship with Jareed.

"I was still baffled if this was the right decision I took; I pushed the buzzer, thinking that I would have to choose if I wanted to stay in the house or take the R250K, yes I did regret it a bit, but now I am in a good space, and I am happy with my decision.

"Regarding the "Isithembu" from my side, I lost feelings for Jareed. Maybe part of that situation was me trying to let go, and also, I didn't know what was happening there with the situation as there were no feelings involved, yes, part of it was a strategy for him to stay in the game longer, but my feelings for him were genuine in the beginning of our relationship together before others got involved."

Viewers happy that Liema and Yolanda reunited

Many viewers of the show were happy that the two girls who shook the BB Mzansi house reunited after their exit from the game:

@pepperlahott wrote:

"I love them."

@thereal_motherf said:

"The finalists we deserve, if they were still in the house big brother wouldn't have done this top 6 thing, now he's trying to spice up things because the show is boring."

@PapaaMama_Bona mentioned:

"This week would be really filling like a final with this two. The house would be burning bro."

@ItsSide0 commented:

"Oh my goodness my body is shaking. I miss them so much ahhhhhhhhhh."

@nenomemooo responded:

"Final week with these 2 would’ve been TOP TIER!"

@feliciaAdames tweeted:

"Can't believe they are out of the house. One of them would have been the winner."

