Big Brother Mzansi stars, Yolanda and Liema have kissed and made up

The contestants were captured in the show having a sweet moment after apologising to one another

Fans were relieved that their faves patched things up, with some saying it was a matter of time

Well, it looks like two of Big Brother Mzansi's fan favourites, Liema and Yolanda, have made up. This follows the ladies' recent altercation that earned them a strike each, putting Liema much closer to disqualification.

Liema and Yolanda patch things up

Yolanda and Liema appear to be on good terms again after patching things up. The Big Brother Mzansi contestants caused a rift between their supporters over an argument but all that is behind them.

In a Twitter (X) post by flyestkaren, the ladies are seen talking and giggling in bed while apologising for their past behaviour. They seal their bond with several kisses before Liema stands to leave.

Looks like Yolanda might have a new bestie since Mich was sent packing.

Mzansi weighs in on Liema and Yolanda's video:

Fans are delighted that their faves kissed and made up:

RilLifeMonaLisa said:

"Love it for them."

humancookie14 gushed over Liema:

"This is why I want this girl to win too. She’s such a sweet girl."

thesh81 was relieved:

"I was so hurt. Liema didn't even want to stand or sit next to Yolanda. I'm so happy that they are fine because they like each other a lot."

Nandiph06165831 cheered:

"I said it! My babies won’t hold grudges forever."

lusandasisanda said:

"It was painful to see them not talking. They are good people, and Yoli likes that girl."

MecwiKoket40074 was happy:

"I'm happy they are good now; they are both my faves."

