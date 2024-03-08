Fans reacted to the rumours that Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali have patched things up

This after a social media user sparked a debate about the exes having gotten back together

Mzansi's reactions were mixed; where some fans were happy with the news, while others believed the couple was better apart

Netizens claim that Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali have patched things up. Images: realblackcoffee, enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Rumours are going around that former power couple, Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali have gotten back together. This is after Coffee addressed issues surrounding his marriage and what he has learned from his past mistakes.

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali rumoured to have reconciled

Black Coffee's recent candid interview about his marriage to Enhle Mbali fueled the rumour mill with speculations about the couple's current relationship.

Twitter (X) user tonymthembu started a rumour that the couple, who share two sons, has gotten back together.

Previously, Enhle addressed her controversial post following her ex's plane crash, where she revealed that she was happy and in a relationship, and didn't need any more drama in her life.

Moreover, Coffee is also known to be in a relationship. The famous DJ is currently dating a Venezuelan model named Victoria Gonzalez, with whom he has been spotted on numerous occasions.

"Black Coffee and his Baby mama Enhle Mbali reported getting back together."

Mzansi weighs in on Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali rumours

Fans are genuinely happy that the couple may have patched things up:

BikitshaLelo said:

"If this is true, then this is awesome!"

given_hm wrote:

"There’s nothing in the streets."

Ihhashi_Turkei posted:

"That would make me so happy if he has learnt and is a better man to his wife."

Meanwhile, some netizens aren't convinced by the claims, with some saying the former lovers are better off apart:

TheRealest201 said:

"Enhle Mbali deserves better. Some exes come back into your life to see if you are still stupid."

Yolandasibs_ asked:

"Haibo, didn’t she say she has happily moved on with her new man?"

NathiSibiya8 was curious:

"Is this the reason why he bought her a car?"

Black Coffee considers remarrying

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News revealed the disc jockey's desire to try marriage again.

Coffee acknowledged his past mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and noted that he did not have a good example, saying he was in a better space to give it another shot.

