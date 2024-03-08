A Mzansi woman, Thandeka Darala took to social media to share a post honouring her late husband

Thandekea opened up about how she has never taken her wedding ring off since her spouse's passing

The video ignited sad emotions among netizens as they responded with comforting messages

A widow revealed she had never taken off her wedding ring since her husband's passing. Image: @thandekadaral

A South African woman had netizens feeling emotional after sharing a post about remembering her late husband.

Widow reflects on life without her husband

Spouses are often companions, confidantes, and partners in life's joys and sorrows. Losing that companionship can leave a huge void.

Thandeka Darala posted a TikTok video showing off her stunning wedding ring as she reflected on how she has never taken it off since her husband's death.

"I sleep, bath and do everything with it. It makes me feel closer to him. Continue to RIP Dr Mpho Michael Selepe, Thandeka wrote.

Mzansi shares heartwarming commentary

Many netizens were touched by Thandeka's post and responded with comforting words. Many who knew the late Dr Selepe shared heartwarming words about what a great person and doctor he was.

Some heartsore women also shared about how they had also lost their significant others.

masechaba wrote:

"I just shed a tear I was feeling sick a few weeks ago and thought of my Dr, Dr Selepe. I’m so sorry for your loss, your husband was an excellent Dr."

Lee84 said:

"Aaaaah Big Mike am sure he is smiling at this, wear it girl ❤️sending you warm hugs ."

Momoza replied:

"My husband passed away 2019 I am still wearing my wedding ring ."

Refiloe commented:

"It's a month today since his passing Lord it hurts ."

user7577950682964 said:

"Your husband sanka a bereka lebowakgomo side? May he continue resting. Love and light."

dorcasmats replied:

"Five years and still wearing mine, that man treated me like a queen, he gave me 2 adorable kids, his loving parents who love me so much. Forever yena."

Kerileng❤️commented:

"It’s been 3 years now and I feel the same way ."

