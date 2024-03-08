Katlego Danke shared glimpses of her luxurious baby shower on social media, thanking those who organized the event

Popular South African actress Katlego Danke has shared a glimpse of her luxurious baby shower on social media. The actress who has always kept her private life away from social media thanked those who planned the event.

Katlego Danke posted pictures from her lavish baby shower. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

Take a look inside Katlego Danke's baby shower

We all know Katlego Danke is a very private person. The star barely talks about her life and her children. The news about her pregnancy started making the rounds on social media when she was still filming Gomora.

Although she never confirmed the reports, the former Generations star is now sharing some details about her journey. Taking to her Instagram page, Katlego shared pictures of her baby shower. She wrote:

"Once upon a time, I worked with some of the most beautiful individuals who really touched my heart. This day was made special by all the little details they poured into it, to make sure I was spoiled and felt loved and special. Thank you to all the ladies (and gents who were there in spirit❤️) I know I haven’t included everyone in the photos (there were also a lot of pics!!!) but I hope you all know that I’m grateful from the bottom of my heart for showing me love during a woman’s most vulnerable time."

Katlego Danke's fans react to her post

Social media users shared sweet reactions to the actress' post. Many congratulated her on her beautiful journey.

@triumphrobinson said:

"Perfection Congratulations and many more blessings "

@zintle_ncipa added:

"Look at that GLOW!!! ❤️"

@babalwa_ngozi added:

"You look beautiful Mama❤"

@kkmabena wrote:

"Such a stunner . Congratulations Mommy ❤"

@norah_misnay said:

"One thing emotional you give me is...I can I don't need to worryno matter how hard I try...I can❤️"

@enhlembalunzuza added:

"Ohh I love this woman, she is just simple ❤️"

Source: Briefly News