South African actress and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson, commemorated what would have been her late husband Shona Ferguson's 49th birthday on Instagram

Connie shared moments she had with her late husband and expressed her ongoing grief, which resonated with thespians and fans still mourning the acclaimed actor and director

The post included a video in which Shona can be heard playfully teasing Connie and calling her "Constance" and fans commented on their love and the touching moment

South African actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson took to Instagram to celebrate what would have been her late husband Shona Ferguson's 49th birthday. Shona passed away in July 2021 after complications from Covid-19.

In her heartfelt post, Connie shared moments she had with her late husband and expressed her ongoing grief.

Connie wrote:

"XXI ️️ 21 months without you physically here and it still feels unreal. Happy heavenly birthday to you my LOVE, the coolest dude I have ever known! We miss you so much! Today we are celebrating you for all that you were and still are; a LEGEND!Continue resting my KING. It is well.❤️#49 #shonafergusonday #theSHOgoeson #liveloveleavealegacy❤️"

The post touched fans and celebs who shared admiring comments about the late actor

The post resonated with thespians and fans who are still mourning the acclaimed actor and director.

@kditshwene said:

"Beautiful❤️ Thank you for sharing"

@mnce_n said:

"The last video!"

@djzinhle said:

"❤️"

@mompatidilla said:

"Why's your phone like that?" "Okay nkadime ho ke bone sengwe." "

@claireolga said:

"It’s the way he called you “Constance” every time you were being cheeky May he rest in eternal Peace. Gods got you"

@faith.nketsi said:

"❤️❤️"

@mooi_dot said:

“O skaba nthekoda” sending you love and light ❤️❤️❤️

@lamnguni_sm said:

"The last slide, I watched it more than ten times now"

@snazzyangel said:

"The last frame is so sweet. Wena Constance Uurrgg man, happy heavenly birthday to your KING "

@thusoworldwide said:

"Tsho!"

@ivhylo said:

"We have the blessed assurance that we will see them again. My mother's birthday was this month too and she ascended in glory in July last year. The joys of knowing the LORD and that we will be in his bossom forever."

Shona Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shares a heartfelt Instagram video, "I love you forever"

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Lesedi Fergusonshating a heartfelt Insta post about her father, Shona Ferguson.

South African actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram page remembering her stepfather, actor and businessman Shona Ferguson. His stepdaughter Lesedi shared an emotional video on her Instagram to mark almost 20 months since his passing.

