Four contestants have been kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi competition

Chuenzaaa, Meelay, Mich and Taki were voted out, and Mich decided to speak about his journey on the show

Fans were devastated over Mich's eviction and expressed their frustration

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant, Mich, expressed his disappointment about being evicted from the show. Images: mich_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi has let go of more housemates. Among the evictees, much to viewers' disappointment, was fan-favourite, Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko, who spoke about his unexpected departure and aspirations.

Mich addresses Big Brother Mzansi eviction

The wheels are still turning on Big Brother Mzansi as contestants compete for the coveted R2M prize money, but unfortunately, some won't be taking part anymore.

Coming from evicting often bullied housemate, Pale, Biggie turned it up a notch and kicked out four more contestants.

Chuenzaaa, Meelay, Mich and Taki have been removed from the Big Brother house.

Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko, who became one of viewer's favourites on the show, expressed his disappointment in an Instagram statement but said his supporters' love will keep him going:

"Amid the disappointment and uncertainty, your messages of support and positivity have been a beacon of light, guiding me through this challenging time. Your belief in me has given me the courage to face whatever lies ahead with grace and resilience."

Mzansi weighs in on Mich's eviction

Supporters are disappointed that Mich was booted from the competition, with some suspecting that the votes were rigged:

BB Mzansi housemate, Yolanda said:

"My friend, I am really sorry that you were evicted. Please know that doors will be opened, and I wish you all the best. I am hurt because I will be alone in the house."

xolile.charity was disappointed:

"We voted for Mich, clearly Big Brother is not about votes, I'm telling you."

glow_by_felix wrote:

"The votes are obviously messed up for real. We must now vote for the only person who loved our Mich, which is Yolanda."

lelocozen posted:

"These votes were rigged, why when Papa Ghost and Lerato were at the bottom but were not evicted?"

trisha_kayamba was shattered:

"We love you, Mich! I’m deeply broken, go and be great!"

zanelephakathi claimed:

"They robbed you! We voted."

Mzansi stunned by Big Brother Mzansi polygamy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Big Brother Mzansi contestants, Jareed, Liema, and Mpumi's love triangle.

The contestants appear to have established a polygamist relationship after viewers saw a clip of them in bed.

Source: Briefly News