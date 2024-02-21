Palesa "Pale" Motanyane spoke up about her eating habits on Big Brother Mzansi

Netizens had dragged the evicted housemate for allegedly eating more than the other housemates

Mzansi seemed relieved that Pale exited, with some claiming that she finished all the food

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate Pale, spoke about her eating on the show. Images: palesa_ke_bocha

Source: Instagram

Palesa "Pale" Motanyane was recently evicted from Big Brother Mzansi. This after the former housemate received backlash over her eating habits, with viewers claiming that she finished the food. Pale revealed that she only ate when other housemates had food and didn't have more than they did.

Pale addresses eating claims

Palesa "Pale" Motanyane is the latest housemate to leave Big Brother Mzansi after serving juicy gossip and meals.

However, despite her cheerful personality, she suffered major backlash online over eating. Due to being plus-sized, Pale became the target of several online jokes about finishing the food in the BBM house.

Speaking to Sunday World, Pale revealed that it was her bigger frame that made her a victim of cyberbullying:

"The narrative is easier to follow when one is bigger than the rest of the girls in the house."

"People can point out that a bigger person eats the most than the others. I ate when everyone did, but because the big girl was eating, the viewers took screenshots."

Mzansi reacts to Pale's departure

The jokes (read "insults") were flying, and netizens dragged Pale over her eating habits and ultimate eviction from Biggie's house:

KagisoTeffo3 trolled Pale:

"Pale, BBM has run out of food, and it is all your fault."

Davidzaga_ was reaching:

"Big Brother Mzansi's Pale has consumed food that is valued at R50k. Allegedly, she's soon to be evicted in fear that she might run BBM to bankruptcy with her eating habits."

pellelilly said:

"I think she had an eating problem, and behind that lies a deeper issue as well."

primy_thompson claimed:

"It's easy to spot someone if she came for the food. Remember those aunties in the funeral pretending to help around while they take food home for their kids?"

Dr Musa Mthombeni weighs in on BB Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Dr Musa Mthombeni's thoughts on Big Brother Mzansi's Jareed and Liema's relationship.

The broadcaster was not impressed with the couple's romance and gave Liema some advice, saying she needed to love herself.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News