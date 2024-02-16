Broadcaster Dr Musa Mthombeni recently weighed in on Big Brother Mzansi's love triangle

The star shared a tweet on social media where he spoke about Liema and Jareed's love triangle

Dr Musa Mthombeni advised Liema and shared that she needed to love herself

Dr Musa advised 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate Liema. Image: @drmusamthombeni

The famous Big Brother Mzansi season four love triangle has many viewers talking, and one of the people happens to be Liesl Laurie's husband and broadcaster, Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Dr Musa weighs in on BB Mzansi's love triangle

Big Brother Mzansi season four has become the most talked about reality TV show on social media. The show introduced 23 vibrant housemates at the beginning who brought all the drama and fun for viewers to enjoy.

Recently Dr Musa weighed in on the situation of Liema and Jareed's love triangle. the star called it out to be a toxic relation and said that Liema needs to love herself because ain't a type of relationship should be involved in.

He wrote:

"Toxic relationship: Jareed and Liema! I’m gonna need that girl to love herself. Ain’t no way!"

See the post below:

Fans respond to Dr Musa's tweet

Shortly after the star shared the tweet, many social media users flooded his comment section with their responses to it:

@rosekennybells said:

"Society always missing the mark with a boy child, he is being glorified for damaging himself and this girls. We should also want him to love himself more as opposed to enjoying messing with people's emotions."

@KevinAndile_ wrote:

"You can say that again."

@thabelomaanda mentioned:

"Playing Khosi’s script needs Khosi’s wisdom! Not many can flip the script like she did."

@IamEriOluwa commented:

"As a lady, when you keep throwing yourself to a community server in the name of love.You aren't aren't fighting for his love. You are a volunteer victim of abuse. Love yourself more."

@_simplyenny responded:

"I'm glad that this is said by someone who knows how to love."

@rosekennybells replied:

"Both of them need to love themselves. Ain't no man without an issue can be like Jareed."

