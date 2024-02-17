Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, had people gushing about their relationship once again

The adorable celebrity couple took to TikTok to show off the other for each other in time for Valentine's Day

In their TikTok video, the two were at home and looked more in love than ever after spending Valentine's Day together

Dr Musa and his wife went viral on TikTok after posting their special Valentine's Day moment. The couple got over 100,000 views while having fun.

Dr Musa Mthombeni danced and sang with his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni for Valentine's Day in a TikTok Video. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Many people could not stop raving about the cute celebrity couple. Online users thought the video of them together was adorable.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and wife dote on each other

Dr Musa posted a video of his wife Liesl dancing. In the clip Liesl was dressed in white when she started dancing to a song before her husband joined in.

In the clip, they looked cosy and happy together. Watch the video below:

SA applaud Dr Musa and Liesl

Many people were raving about one of SA's favourite couples. People could not help but create jokes about how Dr Musa reacted to his wife's dancing.

Read the comments below:

xoliechiya9 said:

"If a marriage is not like this then I don't want it."

Rainy wrote:

"The country deserves a reality show with Musa and Mma Mthobeni."

Nqobie added:

"My sister takes me out everytime."

Megan V Africa commented:

" 'My sister' is killing me every time."

Pulane added:

"Having fun in a relationship looks beautiful lol me writing this as a potato watching."

Kana gushed:

"Ahhh for this I'll wait hleee."

Leah Matlawe guessed:

"Ya'll look like ya'll don't fight niks. Musa will be like stop it my sister."

Dr Musa roasted after asking Liesl to make him a dad online

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni has come under fire again for showing "too" much love to his beautiful wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media. The star was called out by fans who said his actions make him look desperate.

Anyone who follows Dr Musa Mthombeni knows that he absolutely adores his stunning wife, Liesl. The star has professed his love several times, and Mzansi has hailed him for loving loudly.

However, a recent post making rounds on social media left a bitter taste in people's mouths as fans felt he should slow down a little bit. A screenshot from the Miss South Africa 2015 Instagram page shared on X by a user with the handle @danielmarven had the streets buzzing.

