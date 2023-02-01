Khumbul'ekhaya is coming back and Mzansi people who enjoy emotainment can't wait for the show

The first episode of the long-running series is expected to premiere on SABC1 on February 1, 2023

The host of the show, Andile Gaelisiwe, posted the trailer, showing what fans can expect in the 17th Season

The popular SABC1 show, Khumbul'ekhaya, is returning to our television screens.

The trailer of ‘Khumbul’ekhaya’ Season 17 has gone viral on social media. Image: @andile1

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the SABC1 series that helps South Africans on their quest to seek long-lost family members will premiere on February 1, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Andile Gaelisiwe, the presenter of the show, shared how excited she is to be back on screen. She shared an emotional trailer for the 17th season with the following caption:

"And we’re back, It’s 17 seasons later and we’re still reuniting our long-lost loved ones and in this season going even deeper Papa. Our longest-running asset still giving quality empathetic television, bettering the lives of South Africans. As for me, still feel so blessed to be part of this historic movement called #khumbulekhaya on @mzansi_fosho "

Mzansi extremely excited about Khumbul'ekhaya's return

@khanyisampongoma said:

"I can't wait."

@bongiwe3185 replied:

"Best show ever ❤ "

@skobo02 commented:

"Keep grinding madam. Job well done!"

@noni_khumalo wrote:

"No one does it better than you. My mom is about to cry some more ❤️"

@hlonilebitsa reacted:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are the best."

@lulushezi also said:

"Yho, finally hayi. It's been two long years."

@bboikanyo added:

"Wow, I'm so happy!"

