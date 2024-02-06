Former Big Brother Mzansi season housemate Sammy M was the second contestant to be evicted from the show following Mali

Sammy M got candid about her time in the house before she got evicted and also spoke about what went down

BB Mzansi is now down to 20 housemates, as Bravo B was disqualified from the show after he made rude remarks about Liema

Sammy M is the second housemate evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi.' Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi Season Four evicted yet another housemate on Sunday, 4 February 2024, during the third live show. This came after Mali got evicted from the show.

Sammy M says she kind of expected to be evicted

The 22-year-old former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sammy M who was one of the youngest people on the show, told Briefly News that when she heard her name being called out as the next was embarrassing for her:

"Yoh, when i heard my name i was like why so soon, it was so embarrasing for me but i remember when we were sitting down i was next to Liema and I was like to her, girl I think I'm the one leaving next."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sammy M also shared details about her time in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

She said:

"Yoh, I'll definitely miss the Big Brother house, more escpecially the parties you know, at least I got to do that lol, other than that I personally think I should have been the bubbly and loud me on the first day maybe I would have still been in the house and not home."

Sammy M she didn't have any strategies when she entered the show

The 22-year-old also shared with Briefly News that she never had any strategies when entering the show as she thought that she would figure it out when she got there:

"I really didn't have any strategies coming in the Big Brother house, I just thought i'll figure it out when I get there to be honest. Yes, there were alliances in the house.

"I want to pursue acting and presenting since I am out of the house you know, I just want to get my name out there and hope people will see me nje."

SA slams Bravo B and Makhekhe on BBMzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 housemate Bravo B found himself in trouble recently following the drama that took place. This is after the star introduced Maskandi to the BB Mzansi house.

The drama unfolded recently on social media after BB Mzansi's housemates Bravo B and Makhekhe made rude remarks about Liema. The incident happened in the early hours of the morning when housemates were intoxicated.

Source: Briefly News