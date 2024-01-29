Big Brother Mzansi has evicted one of the housemates this past Sunday, 28 January 2024

The first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house was Mbali Miya, known as Mali

Mali is the first housemate to be evicted following the disqualification of Bravo B from the Big Brother Mzansi house

Mali was the first housemate to be evicted from the BB Mzansi House. Image: Supplied

Mzansi's favourite reality show, Big Brother Mzansi, season four has started and already there has been a housemate who was evicted from the house recently on Sunday, 28 January 2024.

Mali gets evicted from BB Mzansi

The drama continues on Big Brother Mzansi. Recently, this past weekend Mbali Miya, also known as Mali, was the first housemate to get evicted from the house following Bravo B's disqualification after he shared some rude remarks about fellow housemate Liema.

The show also shared the news of Mali's eviction on their social media pages and wrote:

"Tonight, Mali came to the end of the road in the #SyaMosha house amidst some fierce accusations from McJunior and Mpumi."

Fans respond to Mali being evicted

Shortly after the housemate was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house, many social media users responded to the comment. See some of the responses below:

@Hay_Why_O wrote:

"Good luck to her."

@AjwaTariq230102 shared:

"Though i don't miss her but i wish her good luck."

@complexrori responded:

"Lol, dude it's only been 7 days."

@BlessedOdoba replied:

"Beautiful Mali. We wish you the best in the future and always remember we love you always."

@Odunmi89 tweeted:

"You're welcome darling but I'll not miss you."

@Nexteethedj commented:

"Good game mtanakithi."

@MaddoxWonder mentioned:

"Crazy how she'll be completely forgotten in a week or 2."

@NtshingilaNath said:

"Beautiful girl, loved her energy, had so much potential, I just wish she would have spoken up more, and occupied every space."

BB Mzansi's language choice causes division

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 caused a division among its viewers recently on social media.

Many netizens were unimpressed with this season's decision about language choices among housemates.

