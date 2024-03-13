Busta 929 has started his second record label named Umsebenzi Wethu Records

The record label follows 929 Entertainment and is named after Busta's hit song with late vocalist, Mpura

Mzansi congratulated Mfana Thupa on his big moves and looks forward to all the hits he'll be cooking

Busta 929 started a record label named Umsebenzi Wethu Records after his hit song with the late Mpura. Images: Facebook/ Busta 929 RSA, Instagram/ busta_929

Busta 929 officially revealed his new record label, Umsebenzi Wethu Records. The label is named after the producer's hit song with the late Mpura as well as Busta's EP. This is the Gqoz Gqoz hitmaker's second stable, and fans can't wait to hear what he comes up with.

Busta 929 names record label after song with Mpura

Controversial producer, Busta 929 is making big moves after launching his new record label, Umsebenzi Wethu Records.

The news comes in the wake of Mfana Thupa adding a new Mercedes-Benz to his car collections.

The record label is Busta's second after 929 Entertainment and is named after his hit song with his late friend, Mpura, whom Busta often shares memories of on his Facebook page.

Mpura died in a fatal car crash while travelling between shows in 2021. Among the fatalities was another promising talent, Killer Kau.

Umsebenzi Wethu Records already has a few hits in their hands, including Sweety Wami featuring Lolo SA, which features in Busta's latest project, Love Potion:

Mzansi congratulates Busta 929

Fans and followers showed love to Busta 929 for his record label, while others sent tributes to Mpura:

_bkay_official_ quoted the song:

"Ncela nithi hurray!"

lebohangmabote05 remembered Mpura:

"Eisan, Mpura neh. Forever in our hearts."

champagneshiety said:

"I wish Mpura could see how you're doing, bro."

2woshortrsa congratulated Busta:

"Mfanaka! Congratulations, my man."

_bluecheesegram_ hyped Busta up:

"Congratulations, Baba 929!"

fundamental_techniq_za cheered Busta on:

"Delayed but never denied! Dankie, Baba 929."

Busta 929 gives back to the community

In more Busta 929 updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer giving back to the less fortunate.

Busta shared several photos of his good deeds, where he was seen distributing food parcels to some community members through the 929 Foundation.

