National radio station Ukhozi FM mourned the death of one of their own, Bheka Mchunu

The Ukhozi FM presenter passed away on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, at the Esikhawini Clinic

The star passed away after a very long mysterious illness while the nurses were still busy with him

Ukhozi FM presenter Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu has passed away. Image: @mchunubheka

The South African entertainment industry has lost yet another personality, a few months after netizens mourned the death of Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli KCi.

Ukhozi FM mourns the death of Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu

It is a very sad day for the national radio station Ukhozi FM as they have lost one of their own presenters, Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon, 12 March 2024.

According to ZiMoja, the star passed away after a long mysterious illness, and a source told the publication that Beekay has been in and out of hospital since 2020, and the late star also confirmed his illness.

He said:

"I think it is no longer just a normal illness but I'm recovering well at my place here in Durban. My brother is trying everything to get me the best traditional healer to deal with this directly. I have tried many doctors, and they don't see anything wrong."

A family member also told the publication that Mchunu was rushed to the Esikhawini Clinic, where he took his last breath:

"We rushed him to the local clinic because he suddenly fell seriously ill. He passed on at the clinic while the nurses where still busy with him."

SA pays tribute to the late Bheka Mchunu

Many netizens on Twitter (X) paid tribute to the late Ukhozi FM star:

@ZakweLindelwa90 wrote:

"ICrush Yami rest in peace Macingwane."

@Sithembiso17 said:

"He is no more... Ukhozi FM favourite DJ Bheka 'BK" Mchunu has departed this Earth hours ago.. What a Talented DJ, Weekends Maskandi, airing will never be the same."

@iamtmaloka stated:

"RIP Bheka Beekay Mchunu Ukhozifm has lost a giant."

@iSlwanesamanzi tweeted:

"Lala ngoxolo Mfo kaMchunu. Hamba Phakade, hamba Macingwane, phumula Jama, phumula Beekay Mabrigado . Uma sekuvume uThixo, kukungile."

@Mlimo_Insider commented:

"Ukhozi FM presenter Bheka Mchunu has passed away."

