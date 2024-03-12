Amapiano DJ and producer Busta 929 recently gave back to his community in Alexandra township

The star bought food parcels for the community and handed them out to the elders

Many netizens praised and applauded him for giving back to his community, as many have never done so

Amapiano star Busta 929 gave back to his community. Image: @busta_929

Source: Instagram

The amapiano star, who has been tied to speculations of dating underage girls several times, has done some charity work recently as he gave back to his community in Alexandra.

Busta 929 donates food parcels to his community

Social media is buzzing right now as the Mapula hitmaker made headlines once again after being dragged by netizens of him allegedly dating young girls who are underage.

The star recently handed out food parcels to his community in Alexandra, North of Johannesburg. The star posted pictures of him with the elders of the community, giving them huge food parcels that consisted of basic food on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Izandla ziyagezana, their happiness means a lot to me."

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared a picture of Busta 929 with his community members and wrote:

"Busta 929 giving back to the community. Busta 929 donated food parcels to his community."

Netizens praise Busta 929

Many netizens applauded and praised the star for giving back to his community:

josiahdedisciple wrote:

"Things we love to see."

don_cathalia33 praised:

"His doing a better job then the president."

sabushebu_sa said:

"King thupa more blessings are coming."

mlutho_da_god responded:

"You doing a great thing gee."

@CalliePhakathi applauded:

"Never forget where you come from, always give back."

@_miss_willow_ tweeted:

"Hate him all you want... ok'salayo he making fire moves this boy."

@Cecile791078 commented:

"What a heartwarming gesture from Busta 929! Such a beautiful way to show love and support."

@SbusisoShwaye mentioned:

"May god bless him not even Casper nyovest or nor kabza de small or maphorisa has done tht, I respect this guy very much."

Busta 929 blasted on social media

In a previous report, Briefly News covered reactions to Busta 929 posting pictures of his stunning mansion, all while being blasted for his supposed scandalous ways.

The DJ has been tied to speculations of dating underage girls several times, and the claims have undoubtedly stuck to his name. He was called out on social media after a clip of him partying with young girls surfaced online and shocked internet users.

