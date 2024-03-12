Rapper Maglera Doe Boy recently denied rumours of him dating controversial influencer Cyan Boujee

This came after Cyan posted saucy content of her and her new lover while on vacation

The rapper's fans flooded his comment section and mentioned that even if he were dating her, they wouldn't judge him

Maglera Doe Boy has denied claims of him dating Cyan Boujee. Image: @magleradoeboy, @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper Maglera Doe Boy has come clean regarding rumours of him being romantically involved with the controversial influencer Cyan Boujee.

Maglera Doe Boy denies dating Cyan Boujee

Social media has been buzzing recently after Cyan Boujee made headlines when she posted some saucy content of herself and her unknown boyfriend, which netizens online believed was the 018 hitmaker Maglera Doe Boy.

The young star denied and slammed the rumours on his Twitter page, mentioning that it wasn't him in the pictures and that he isn't dating Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma.

He wrote:

"Okay it was funny but before it gets out of hand.That is not me in the image with Cyan. I don’t have Jewelry with diamonds. Crazier niggas think I can afford diamonds like that. I own a Polo and I buy Carvelas ka month end."

See the tweets below:

SA reacts to Maglera's tweets

After the star denied being in a relationship with Cyan, many netizens shared their responses to his tweets. See some of the reactions below:

@MrDitsi said:

"We won't judge you."

@sthedoingthings wrote:

"His girl got mad about the picture that's why he came her to clarify it lmfaoo."

@okmalumz_ responded:

"Do not explain yourself chief!"

@MATTER_TZA shared:

"My brother who are we to judge... how much was it though?

@Aphelele_Mtheza replied:

"A guilty man is always quick to defend himself."

@KolobileMonde commented:

"Don’t explain yourself baba."

Tyla poses with Maglera Doe Boy at album listening session

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla recently hosted a listening session for her upcoming self-titled debut album. Among the stars in attendance was Maglera Doe Boy, who rocked the party in Fabiani and even posed for several photos with the star of the moment. Ladies are going gaga over the Klerksdorp rapper, more so his gorgeous legs.

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album, TYLA, the singer dropped a slew of singles to give fans a taste of what she's been working on.

Source: Briefly News