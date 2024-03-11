Influencer Cyan Boujee recently showed off her new man on social media while on vacation

The star posted several of herself with her new boyfriend on social media, hiding his face

Many netizens reacted, sharing that the guy looked young and others said that the relationship won't last

Influencer Cyan Boujee recently showed off her new man. Image: @cyan.boujee24

The controversial media influencer Cyan Boujee seems to be in another new relationship after she dumped her ex-lover after spending R50K on him.

Cyan Boujee flaunts new lover

Cyan Boujee has made headlines once again after she spoiled her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend on his birthday. The star shared some content while on vacation, she flaunted her new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared a snap of Cyan and her new man on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Cyan Boujee and her man."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Cyan's new relationship

Shortly after Cyan showed off her new man, many social media users reacted to their relationship. See some of the responses below:

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"This man looks 13."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER wrote:

"To avoid any unnecessary chest pains, bro, better make peace with the fact that he's not the only one chowing it; it's a public property."

@Davidzaga_ asked:

"Who is going to save this young, naive boy?"

@CherzaKekana responded:

"This girl really means business ‍♀️every second week she has a new man."

@Phindiile_P shared:

"She better not come back crying about how much she spent on this trip only to get cheated on AGAIN."

@more_kgosi tweeted:

"They won't even see month end of March together."

@Michael83918292 replied:

"Just imagine dating this psychopath."

@ButiMorisk commented:

"Keep her away from motivating children."

Cyan Boujee Allegedly Attacks Manager Wellington Malete

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the controversial DJ has been called out by her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, for allegedly beating him up and now has an assault case against her. Netizens weighed in on the drama; some took Cyan's side after giving her account of the incident.

Our girl Cyan Boujee is catching some strays after her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, exposed her for allegedly attacking him on Saturday, 13 January 2024.

