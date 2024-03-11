Global site navigation

Pearl Thusi Flaunts Sizzling Body in Saucy Pic, SA Reacts: "Tell Her To Get Dressed"
Celebrities

Pearl Thusi Flaunts Sizzling Body in Saucy Pic, SA Reacts: “Tell Her To Get Dressed”

by  Mbali Tebele
  • Media personality Pearl Thusi showed off her gorgeous body on social media recently
  • A saucy picture of the star was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews
  • Many netizens weren't impressed with the picture, while others complimented how she looked

Pearl Thusi looked gorgeous in a mini two-piece outfit
Pearl Thusi showed off her sizzling body online. Image: @pearlthusi
Source: Instagram

Media personality Pearl Thusi is the centre of attention once again as she recently stunned in a gorgeous outfit on social media.

Pearl Thusi shows off her gorgeous body

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi caused a buzz on social media once again after she was dragged to hell and back after a disturbing video of herself begging for help and hugs from her friends went viral.

The celeb recently flaunted her amazing body draped in a short two-piece outfit. The star posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"My drip is from the fountain of youth..."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the picture on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Pearl Thusi...flames"

See the post below:

SA unimpressed with Pearl's outfit

Many netizens weren't impressed with the picture, while others complimented how she looked:

@Davidzaga_ wrote:

"At a certain age, being single makes you unattractive! Look at all the women her age who are in serious relationships or married; they are still attractive."

@MalekTrendz complimented:

"So hot and gorgeous."

@zenlife_chauke said:

"She is getting finished slowly."

@SchoolsinNaija shared:

"A mixture of fire and ice!!!!"

@TheRealMotase responded:

"Hot mama."

@treasure_tresor replied:

"I wonder what goes through Pearl's head when at her age is standing in front of the mirror putting on such outfits."

@TheHollyGhostt tweeted:

"Tell her to get dressed; we like outfits like this one on someone in her early 20s or younger, not 40-year-old grannies."

@_ike_chukwu commented:

"She's too old for this."

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi’s music career level-up

Meanwhile, Briefly News noted that we love to see women supporting other women. This is exactly what DJ Zinhle did for her BFF Pearl Thusi after she launched her career as a DJ.

Over the weekend, Pearl Thusi launched her career as a DJ. The media personality gave an electrifying performance as she delivered her Amapiano set at a gig.

Source: Briefly News

