Pearl Thusi Flaunts Sizzling Body in Saucy Pic, SA Reacts: “Tell Her To Get Dressed”
- Media personality Pearl Thusi showed off her gorgeous body on social media recently
- A saucy picture of the star was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews
- Many netizens weren't impressed with the picture, while others complimented how she looked
Media personality Pearl Thusi is the centre of attention once again as she recently stunned in a gorgeous outfit on social media.
Pearl Thusi shows off her gorgeous body
Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi caused a buzz on social media once again after she was dragged to hell and back after a disturbing video of herself begging for help and hugs from her friends went viral.
The celeb recently flaunted her amazing body draped in a short two-piece outfit. The star posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:
"My drip is from the fountain of youth..."
The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the picture on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"Pearl Thusi...flames"
SA unimpressed with Pearl's outfit
Many netizens weren't impressed with the picture, while others complimented how she looked:
@Davidzaga_ wrote:
"At a certain age, being single makes you unattractive! Look at all the women her age who are in serious relationships or married; they are still attractive."
@MalekTrendz complimented:
"So hot and gorgeous."
@zenlife_chauke said:
"She is getting finished slowly."
@SchoolsinNaija shared:
"A mixture of fire and ice!!!!"
@TheRealMotase responded:
"Hot mama."
@treasure_tresor replied:
"I wonder what goes through Pearl's head when at her age is standing in front of the mirror putting on such outfits."
@TheHollyGhostt tweeted:
"Tell her to get dressed; we like outfits like this one on someone in her early 20s or younger, not 40-year-old grannies."
@_ike_chukwu commented:
"She's too old for this."
DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi’s music career level-up
Meanwhile, Briefly News noted that we love to see women supporting other women. This is exactly what DJ Zinhle did for her BFF Pearl Thusi after she launched her career as a DJ.
Over the weekend, Pearl Thusi launched her career as a DJ. The media personality gave an electrifying performance as she delivered her Amapiano set at a gig.
