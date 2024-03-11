Media personality Pearl Thusi showed off her gorgeous body on social media recently

A saucy picture of the star was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens weren't impressed with the picture, while others complimented how she looked

Pearl Thusi showed off her sizzling body online. Image: @pearlthusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi is the centre of attention once again as she recently stunned in a gorgeous outfit on social media.

Pearl Thusi shows off her gorgeous body

Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi caused a buzz on social media once again after she was dragged to hell and back after a disturbing video of herself begging for help and hugs from her friends went viral.

The celeb recently flaunted her amazing body draped in a short two-piece outfit. The star posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"My drip is from the fountain of youth..."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the picture on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Pearl Thusi...flames"

See the post below:

SA unimpressed with Pearl's outfit

Many netizens weren't impressed with the picture, while others complimented how she looked:

@Davidzaga_ wrote:

"At a certain age, being single makes you unattractive! Look at all the women her age who are in serious relationships or married; they are still attractive."

@MalekTrendz complimented:

"So hot and gorgeous."

@zenlife_chauke said:

"She is getting finished slowly."

@SchoolsinNaija shared:

"A mixture of fire and ice!!!!"

@TheRealMotase responded:

"Hot mama."

@treasure_tresor replied:

"I wonder what goes through Pearl's head when at her age is standing in front of the mirror putting on such outfits."

@TheHollyGhostt tweeted:

"Tell her to get dressed; we like outfits like this one on someone in her early 20s or younger, not 40-year-old grannies."

@_ike_chukwu commented:

"She's too old for this."

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi’s music career level-up

Meanwhile, Briefly News noted that we love to see women supporting other women. This is exactly what DJ Zinhle did for her BFF Pearl Thusi after she launched her career as a DJ.

Over the weekend, Pearl Thusi launched her career as a DJ. The media personality gave an electrifying performance as she delivered her Amapiano set at a gig.

