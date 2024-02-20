DJ Zinhle Endorses Pearl Thusi’s Music Career Level-up: “My New Favourite DJ”
- DJ Zinhle has backed her friend and businesswoman Pearl Thusi's newly launched career as a DJ
- Africa's number 1, DJ Zinhle, shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite disk jockey and added that they will have fun
- The Umlilo hitmaker is also enjoying the spotlight from her recent release, titled Wena, and Sly spoke to Briefly News about the collaboration
We love to see women supporting other women. This is exactly what DJ Zinhle did to her BFF Pearl Thusi after she launched her career as a DJ.
Pearl Thusi is now a DJ
Over the weekend, Pearl Thusi launched her career as a DJ. The media personality gave an electrifying performance as she delivered her Amapiano set at a gig.
Although Mama Panther's fans are proud of her, some are discouraged by the number of female DJs in South Africa.
Many peeps have labelled this a popularity contest, seeing the growing number of females behind the decks. One thing's for sure though, Pearl Thusi has received the backing of Mzansi's greats.
DJ Zinhle gives Pearl a thumbs up
One of Mzansi's big names in the DJing industry, DJ Zinhle, has endorsed her friend Pearl Thusi's career. The DJ, who was crowned as Africa's number 1 DJ by DJane, shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite DJ and added that they will have fun.
In the screenshot shared by blogger @MDNnewss, DJ Zinhle said:
"My new favourite DJ: MAMA Panther. Pearl Thusi, we are going to have so much fun."
Mzansi peeps cross fingers for a collab
Fans are hoping that the two icons would collaborate on a project together, seeing his some artists said it is easy to work with DJ Zinhle. Take a look at Sly, one of the people who worked on DJ Zinhle's new release titled Wena.
"Working with DJ Zinhle on 'Wena' was absolutely inspirational because I would watch her break in the music scene and continuously being consistent in this Industry, not only has the song given confidence in my music but also a golden opportunity to work with Khanyisa, Basetsana, Jess & Mördah to create this Masterpiece alongside Tycoon & Dj Zinhle."
Peeps have their say on Zinhle's shoutout:
@Mankini_Mgenge:
"Plus she’s a whole vibe. we are still going to have so much fun."
@thabelomaanda:
"Beautiful sisterhood Zinhle."
@thabelomaanda:
"Let’s goooooo."
@LungeloYolanda:
"I love you guys."
@dj_ndinaky:
"Mamma Panther is a perfect name."
DJ Zinhle marks 20 years as a DJ
In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle has just marked 20 years in the industry on 25 January.
DJ Zinhle has been a successful DJ for 20 years, even getting recognised as the best in Africa. Zinhle first broke out in 2004 and has a few timeless hits under her belt.
Source: Briefly News