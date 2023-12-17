Cyan Boujee has tongues on social media wagging after showing a look into her luxury life and her relationship

The influencer told people that she is dating a 24-year-old man and she was excited to spoil him for his birthday

Cyan Boujee explained her birthday plans for him, but it all backfired after she showered him with gifts, including Jordans

South Africans are often fascinated by Cyan Boujee. The controversial public figure recently went viral because of details about her love life.

Cyan Boujee opened up about her boyfriend, who cheated after she spent R50k on his birthday. Image: @cyan.boujee24

People were up in arms after Cyan Boujee explained what she was planning for her boyfriend's birthday. The content creator was trending on X as people shared their opinions.

Cyan Boujee spoils bf rotten

The South Africans were amazed by Cyan Boujee, who declared that she was going to spend a lot of money on her. In the video shared by @yolokazi_chagi, she claimed that she was going to spend R50k for his birthday and presented him with Jordan sneakers.

The vlog ended badly as Cyan was candid that his boyfriend was talking to other women. She read a text where he denied being her boyfriend.

Watch the clip:

SA discusses Cyan Boujee love life

Online users took to social media to discuss the young woman's romance moves. Many people gave savage takes about Cyan Boujee going the extra mile for her partner.

@CharityMas90251 said:

:Mjolo has no respect even after R50k still no shipping."

@VibemaisterS commented:

"She’s far from finding true love this one."

@ohyhinibawo wrote:

"I hope she took the shoes back ."

@DSG_015 was in awe:

"She's been dating him for 2 years, and he denied her straight a re ke a random hun who took him pictures ? City boys are up."

@v_amorr was not having it:

"My girl should go back to dating rich men, what is this?"

Cyan Boujee trend for wrong reasons

Besides being a media personality, Cyan Boujee also has a budding DJ career. Cyan has gotten less than favourable reviews from South Africa.

Cyan Boujee allows fans to slap her BBL during show

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when she allowed some of her fans to touch her bum while dancing on stage.

Controversial South African media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee is ready to do anything to make sure she delivers fire performances to her fans. The star, who has been criticised for her DJing skills and boring sets, recently switched things up with her dance moves.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular gossip blog MDN News, shows the star channelling her inner Zodwa Wabantu. The star danced and allowed some female fans to slap her BBL.

