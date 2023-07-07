Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has accused Busta 929 of dating a minor girl

Khawula alleged that the popular Amapiano DJ has been dating a 16-year-old girl on Twitter since November

Netizens were not shocked as the DJ had been accused of being involved with younger girls before. However, he denied these allegations

Busta 929 has given a subtle clap back at the rumours of him being involved with a minor.

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula returned to his regular ways of making damning allegations

He has once again accused popular Amapiano DJ Busta 929 of being involved with a minor girl.

Musa Khawula accuses Busta 929 of dating a girl who is 16 years of age

On his new Twitter account @MusaThePope, he alleged that Busta has been with the young girl since November last year.

A few years ago, Busta 929 was embroiled in a scandal involving a group of teenage girls.

The girls took videos of them smoking and drinking alcohol in the presence of Busta and his companions. Uproar ensued, and he then later issued a statement.

According to The Citizen, Busta 929 denied these allegations despite reports suggesting they spent more than five days at his home.

Busta 929 seemingly claps back at these accusations, shows off his latest achievement

In a subtle response to Musa's allegations, Busta 929 announced that he had purchased a new mansion.

Taking to his Instagram account, Busta 929 said:

"My achievements are always making people to come up with stories, anyways congratulations to me for my new home."

Fans congratulate Busta 929 on his latest achievement

The impressive mansion even has its very own home studio!

@lavidanota said:

"Just focus on the main thing… Your mother & grandmother are very proud of you. The last time I visited them, they told me about their hopes for you, young man. Stay the course & keep the promise!"

@lulocafe said:

"Congratulations brother! This is awesome."

@olie_maseko said:

"Success hit differently when nobody believes in you."

@lamiez_holworthy said:

"Congratulations ngwana. What a beauty!"

@papolaw7 said:

"Nice crib, congratulations, don't mind the noise just focus."

Busta 929 builds a home for his family, Mzansi applauds him

Briefly News previously reported that Busta 929 built a new home for his family.

The DJ impressed his followers by sharing videos of the construction phase and the almost finished product.

"I’m very proud to announce that I’ve built a big house for my family."

Source: Briefly News