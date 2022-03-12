Amapiano star Busta 929 is in hot water again after social media users accused him of praying with girls way young than he should

Social media users have been calling for Busta 929 to be arrested after a photo surfaced of him with an alleged 17-year-old

Busta 929 has a history of alleged relationships with young girls and social media users are getting fed up

Disturbing allegations have surfaced online accusing amapiano start Busta 929 of having inappropriate relationships with underage schoolgirls.

Busta 929 is facing fierce criticism after another photo of him allegedly partying with a young girl. Photo credit: @busta_929

Source: Instagram

Some people on Twitter are calling him South Africa's very own R Kelly. It all started when fans accused him of partying with 14-year-olds and recently another photo has surfaced of Busta with an alleged 17-year-old.

In 2021, a worried sibling took to Instagram asking for assistance. She revealed that her sister had partied at an event where Busta performed and had not come home and alleged that the singer took the girls to Sandton after his performance according to ZAlebs.

This has resulted in a fierce backlash on social media with many people calling for Busta to be arrested.

This is what social media is saying about the situation now

@SDIE_SAYS_:

"I just peeped Busta 929 trending and I assumed he probably got caught in his predatory events..."

@ValentineSue1:

"Busta 929 is a predator, nothing less or more, his time is coming. Just like Kells.

Kusasemandi ngoku..."

"You're begging to go to jail": Slik Talk tears into Busta 929 for dating minor

Earlier, Briefly News reported that YouTuber Slik Talk has hit out hard at Busta 929 on the timeline over recent reports that the popular Amapiano DJ is in a relationship with a teenager allegedly born in 2005.

Busta 929 topped the trends list in Mzansi for most of Monday after an image, which has since gone viral, showed him and the alleged teen in a suggestive pose while posing in front of the mirror for a selfie.

The DJ was buried in a similar social media windstorm in June last year when he went on a partying spree with underage girls for several days. Allegations soon surfaced that he had up and left with the girls without their parents' consent.

Busta 929 quickly rebutted the allegations, claiming that he only picked the girls up on his way back from a performance when one of them "expressed interest in doing music".

