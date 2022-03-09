A gorgeous Xhosa lady showed off her looks with a selfie she posted on Twitter that got the attention of many guys

She revealed her age in the post and was confronted with an avalanche of doubters as peeps reckoned that she's younger in reality

Several men captivated by the stunner's looks tried to shoot their shots, with some even proposing marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An internal auditor and aspiring chartered accountant of Xhosa origin who goes by "Ma Dlamini" posted a lovely pic of herself on Twitter.

Proud of her youthful looks, Ma Dlamini captioned her image:

"A 27-year-old."

Regardless of her age revelation, tweeps filled with praise felt that the pretty accountant looked younger than her age.

A stunning Ma Dlamini posted a selfie online claiming that she was 27 years old and peeps fell in love with her. Image: @LadyAdlamini/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Twitter post earned Ma Dlamini a string of proposals from smitten and love-struck admirers with some using hilarious memes to express their intentions.

@ThabisoRapulen2, who was one of the men who took their shot, said:

"Last night I had a dream, and in the dream I was told that this afternoon I will come across a picture of a beautiful 27-year-old lady and I should go out of my way to find her. It wasn't explained for what reason and where will that picture be. Now I know ❤️"

@PaPaDiopa1 responded to @ThabisoRapulen2, saying:

@mthunzi_sosibo_, who adopted a more subtle approach, asked:

"Sawubona @LadyAdlamini, can I take you out for lunch?"

@KingKongMarhela hilariously said:

@DaBeatMason wittily declared his intentions by saying:

"Did you know that 27 is the only positive integer that is 3 times the sum of its digits? And that the average human hand contains 27 bones? You knew that the moon has an orbital period of 27 days and the new testament has 27 books in total? DM for more +27 numbers and facts."

Woman reveals she was dumped for being Xhosa, Mzansi shares their thoughts

In a turn of events, another Xhosa experienced the opposite reaction for her ethnicity. According to Briefly News, a local woman has shared her tragic dating experience, saying she had been dumped simply for being Xhosa.

The post was shared by Twitter user @EsonasihleM:

"I was once dumped because I’m a Xhosa woman" she captioned the post.

Many social media users took to the comments section, adding their two say to the highly contested issue. Some commented that not all men have the self-esteem to handle a free-thinking and confident Xhosa woman, while others felt they've been taught an incorrect stereotype.

Source: Briefly News