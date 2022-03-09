A Stunning Zulu lady showed off her good looks on social media and thirsty Mzansi men came running to shoot their shots

Social media user @LungelMpangase never knew she would generate this number of marriage proposals with her post

While the lady made it known that she is proudly Zulu, men from all cultures tried their luck in making her theirs

There is nothing more attractive than confidence, and this woman is a factory! Being proud of her Zulu heritage, a gorgeous babe showed off her looks online and had the men coming for what she was serving.

Social media user @LungelMpangase had men drooling over her selfie. Image: Twitter / @LungelMpangase

Source: Twitter

In the past, cultures did not mix. Zulu people married Zulu people and that is just how it was… but not anymore.

A beautiful Zulu woman who goes by the social media handle @LungelMpangase casually posted a beat face selfie on Twitter, not knowing that she was about to get a bunch of marriage proposals because of it, LOL!

“Intombi yomZulu, iNgwane elihle.”

Thirsty men flood the comment section, asking for the stunner’s hand in marriage

While sis made it clear that she is a proud Zulu woman, that did not stop men from other cultures from coming at her.

The comment section was quickly filled with men asking where they can send their lobola negotiators to because they see a wife in her. Gahahaha, these men had no chill!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Walters_Mokone said:

“Lona mara ao nkosi yam...asking address to send my uncles for lobola.”

@uncleTS1 said:

“What a wow!”

@Bluoeyed said:

“That's why I always wanted to inter-marry, this is called hybrid.”

@KabeloMohlah02 said:

@MoversUnited said:

