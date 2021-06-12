Woman Reveals She Was Dumped for Being Xhosa, Mzansi Shares Their Thoughts

- A beautiful Xhosa woman has headed online, sharing the incredible story of how she once got dumped on the basis of her culture

- Naturally, social media users had a few mixed reactions to the post with many feeling a little triggered

- Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the controversial matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local woman has shared her tragic dating experience, saying she had been dumped simply for being Xhosa.

A woman was dumped because she's Xhosa. Image: @EsonasihleM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post was shared by Twitter user, @EsonasihleM:

"I was once dumped because I’m a Xhosa woman" she captioned the post.

Social media reactions

Many social media users took to the comments section, adding their two say to the highly contested issue. Some commented that not all men have the self-esteem to handle a free-thinking and confident Xhosa woman, while others felt they've been taught an incorrect stereotype.

Check out some of the comments below:

@theblackbird69 said:

"The truth is a Xhosa women needs a guy with self esteem because they are mostly very vocal and confident, as a person who had Xhosa friends from high school I can tell you those girls are very nice, but they will speak their mind whether you like it or not"

@SJAfrika said:

"I feel sorry for Xhosa women. Most guys FROM Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo got that low self-esteem thing, they are weak and they won't survive Xhosa women. Xhosa Women are confident, get a strong character with direction."

@MalotaneMputswa said:

"Most of pedi boys from Limpopo are told to never date let alone marry a Xhosa woman. They are told that the reason why their fathers and uncles came back with nothing, was because of xhosa they met in Jozi. It is still taboo to most in Limpopo even today to be with a Xhosa woman."

@Acemashudu said:

"What's wrong with being a Xhosa woman? Is that they are associated with loving money too much? I hate hearing people saying such things. Xhosa women are the most humble & amongst the most beautiful women. His loss!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

More dramatic relationship news

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young lady in Ghana who sounded angry says a gentleman she dated for one year and catered for in school by paying his tuition fees, turned around to sleep with her mother.

The lady made the eye-popping revelations in an anonymous narration that was screenshotted and shared on the Twitter handle of @idahossaBM.

According to the young woman, her experience with the gentleman has given her the impression that men are trash and deserve whatever negative treatment that is meted out to them.

However, social media users who read through the narration took another look at the story.

@AnyeteiGanyobi said:

"I won’t blame him till I hear his side of the story. Accra dier until you hear both stories you will think the one reporting to you is right"

@thejoshjam indicated:

"I do not blame him at all till I hear his side of the story. Accra we dey oooo. Hw3, the mom could actually be the mastermind behind that. Don't judge so quickly. People do all things to survive oooo man"

@divine__a suggested:

"old girl be like nor my daughter got all this cucumber herself ei i need to aamuu some myself too ahaha."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za