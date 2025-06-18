Mamelodi Sundowns are set to earn a substantial sum following their 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD in their opening match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday morning

The Pretoria giants, who topped Group F with the win, had already received a significant participation fee from FIFA before the tournament began, alongside the other African clubs competing

The victory not only boosts Sundowns' chances in the tournament but also adds to their financial rewards, with more potential earnings depending on their progression in the competition

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to earn big money after securing all three points in their first match at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup against Ulsan HD in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Premier Soccer League giants defeated the Asian side 1-0 courtesy of a lone strike from Iqraam Rayners in the first half of the match, as they go top of Group F, with favourites Borussia Dortmund playing out a goalless draw against Brazilian giants Fluminense on Tuesday evening.

Miguel Cardoso, who rated leading the Brazilians at the Club World Cup as one of the major highlights of his coaching career, is hoping to lead the team to the next round, as there is a lot of money to be earned with each victory in the group phase.

Mamelodi Sundowns have received a huge amount of money from FIFA after defeating Ulsan HD in CWC's opener. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

How much money Sundowns earned after beating Ulsan HD

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mamelodi Sundowns have pocketed a huge amount of R36 million for defeating South Korean side Ulsan HD in their first match. A draw would've earned the Betway Premiership champions R18 million.

The Pretoria giants received a huge sum of money from FIFA before the tournament kicked off as a participation fee, alongside the other three clubs representing Africa in the competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC players acknowledges the fans prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match against Ulsan HD FC. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

The PSL side was paid a whopping R174 million as participation fees, which means Cardoso's side has raked in R210 million so far in the tournament.

The money for each stage is accumulative, meaning if Sundowns end up winning, they could earn R2.28 billion ($125 million) from the competition.

The money earned by Sundowns so far in the global event has sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Sundowns earn big with first win at CWC

Tebonwanjang said:

"In essence, they have won the league next year and the year after."

KMokgaga wrote:

"Mamelodi Sundowns earned the League, MTN8 and Nedbank cup money in one match 😭"

PulseOnX implied:

"Yeses, The betway premiership is captured muc… No other psl team is going to win the league anytime soon."

kenny_monei added:

"R20m will go to Dr Khosa for the services of Rele. We can’t afford to have such talent playing Lekompo music and watching Winter games ko Sharpville while his equally talented peers are rubbing shoulders with bo Bellingham."

MindMusta shared:

"This is about football heritage mahn... not money... This is why they will remain a small marabastad club everything is all about money money money."

GoitsemangRanks joked:

"We can create a tournament between those two underachieving teams and the winner gets 100m just for control nje 😩😂😂😂."

JAMA_NM commented:

"I wish Sundowns well hopefully their success on this will rub off to Soweto United."

Cardoso confirms Sundowns star's exit

Briefly News earlier reported that Cardoso confirmed the departure of a Mamelodi Sundown star ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Ulsan HD.

The Portuguese gaffer confirmed that the Brazilians insisted on not taking the option in the player's contract.

