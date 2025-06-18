Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korean giants Ulsan HD at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando

Mamelodi Sundowns kick-started their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup journey with a win over South Korean giants Ulsan HD at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

South African international Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game as the Brazilians secured all three points to go on top of Group F ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense.

Sundowns defeat Ulsan HD in FIFA CWC opener

Arthur Sales had an early opportunity to put Sundowns ahead in the opening minute, attempting to catch the goalkeeper off guard with a quick effort.

The Brazilians came forward in search of a goal again in the 18th minute after Teboho Mokoena delivered a searching cross towards the back post, forcing the Ulsan goalkeeper to punch the ball away and clear the danger.

In the 22nd minute, Ronwen Williams was tested for the first time by the South Korean side, but he dealt with the danger comfortably to keep the scoreline goalless.

Masandawana came close to taking the lead after 27 minutes of play as Rayners managed to squeeze into the box, but his shot narrowly missed the target, going wide.

A few minutes later, the former Stellenbosch FC striker put the ball at the back of the net, but his effort was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a handball offence before the goal.

Divine Lunga made a darting pass into the box in the 34th minute, but an Ulsan HD defender denied Sales from getting to the ball as the PSL giants continued their search for the opening goal.

Miguel Cardoso's side got the breakthrough six minutes after the half-hour mark through Rayners. Lucas Ribeiro once again found the South African striker in the box, and this time, he made no mistake as he slotted the ball past Ulsan HD goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

The Bafana Bafana star set a new record with the goal as he became the first player to score for Africa at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Rayners continued to be a problem for Ulsan HD defenders as he found the back of the net once again in the 39th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Mokoena beat the wall with his free-kick but was denied by Jo Hyeon-woo.

It was an entertaining first 45 minutes from both sides, with Sundowns being the better team and deserving to lead at the break.

The Betway Premiership giants started the second half like they ended the first and got a chance to extend their lead in the 52nd minute. Ribeiro tried to beat the goalkeeper with his left foot after a pass into space from Mokoena, but an Ulsan HD defender blocked his shot.

The South Korean giants were close to getting an equaliser in the 80th minute. Williams came dashing out to deny the opposition a chance at goal, with Cupido clearing up the danger to stop Erick Farias from scoring.

Source: Briefly News