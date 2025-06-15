Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns and he is anticipating their clash in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the group stage.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

“We’re taking this tournament very seriously,” Kehl told iDiski Times.

“We’ve studied all our upcoming opponents closely. Our first match is on Tuesday against Fluminense, and of course, our aim is to win that game.

“Being part of this competition is truly exciting. Our initial goal is to advance through the group stage, that’s the most important step. After that, we’ll see which opponents we face next. It’s a very interesting group.

“We’re facing teams with different styles, strategies, and cultures, that’s what makes this tournament special. We’re eager and curious to get started.”

The challenge lies in preparing for three strong teams from three different continents, South America, Africa, and Asia, each dominant in their respective leagues. Yet, the former Germany and Dortmund midfielder remains confident they can progress and make an impact at the global event in the USA.

Observing from the sidelines as head coach Niko Kovac and his staff trained the squad, the professional environment was a testament to the high standards expected at this level.

“We keep a close eye on African football. There are many talented young players, physically strong, skilled, and very fast. Although age restrictions limit some transfers to Germany, their potential is undeniable,” he admitted.

“African players are increasingly making significant impacts in Europe, so we take scouting there very seriously. We send scouts to academies across the continent to monitor the development of promising talents.

“We’re also excited to face Sundowns, it’s been a while since we played a South African team. They’re technically very skilled and a strong side, so it will be a tough game. We’ll need to be well-prepared, but we hope to come through successfully.”

Source: Briefly News