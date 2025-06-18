Popular filmmaker Tyler Perry is being sued by actor Derek Dixon for $260 million, approximately R4 billion

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in after a social media post compared Tyler Perry to Diddy

Mazwai's cryptic comment split netizens into two, with others agreeing with her, while others pushed back

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to allegations against Tyler Perry. Image: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic via Getty Images, missntsikimazwai/Instagram.

Source: UGC

The news that Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry is being sued by an actor who stars in one of his productions sent social media into overdrive.

Perry, whose sexuality has been a topic of discussion over the years, is being sued by Derek Dixon for an eyepopping $260 million (R4 billion) over allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation, among other complaints.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Tyler Perry's allegations

The internet is buzzing following news that Tyler Perry is being sued for allegedly making inappropriate and unwanted advances towards one of his actors. While the internet continues to weigh in on the allegations, outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the chat.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her two cents on the allegations against Tyler Perry after social media user @Misah_Mdiza shared a picture collage of Tyler Perry and Diddy’s faces. The post was captioned:

“Tyler Perry, Diddy of the movie industry? 😭🤔 Katt Williams, when I catch you 🤣”

Ntsiki Mazwai responded to the post with a vague observation. The response read:

“Amazing how it’s only black men…”

Netizens react as Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Tyler Perry allegations

Mazwai’s observation sparked mixed reactions. Several netizens speculated about why black men appeared to be targeted by the American justice system. Others argued that it was a matter of how people of colour react when one of their own is under fire, and gave lists of white people who were exposed and convicted of being predators.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TathametM claimed:

“Akere, they're trying to bury the Epstein list. All of Hollywood and most, if not all, of the American government are on that list, and it's a ring that they're a part of. With that being said, black men are a problem, shame, especially the rich ones.”

@Cesc_Decent argued:

“White people do get exposed, but the difference is that white people don't sit around and gossip about one another's business.”

@Melanin_Mmaps highlighted:

“Since when were Bill Graham, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein classified as black?”

@Raeyzor alleged:

“A black man can never be rich unless the devil funds them. Once the black man breaks the rules of the deal he signed with the devil, the devil exposes the black man.”

@sporomenta asked:

“Are you trying to play race victim to these horrible men?”

@McpaulGp remarked:

“You are wrong. It is not only blacks. Hola!”

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Tyler Perry’s allegations. Image: missntsikimazwai/Instagram, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on MacG

Meanwhile, Briefly News shared that Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on MacG following his nasty comments on Minnie Dlamini.

Mazwai shared her thoughts on MacG on an episode of the Kota n Chill Podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The podcast's hosts attempted to unpack what drives MacG's controversial tone on Podcast and Chill.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to their comments and said she was baffled by MacG’s comments targeting Minnie, because he’s a nice guy in real life.

Source: Briefly News