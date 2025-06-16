Filmmaker Tyler Perry and actor Bryan Tanaka were pictured hanging out on a luxury yacht

In the viral photo, Perry wore a high-end Dolce and Gabbana outfit and a Richard Millie watch

Some social media users jumped to conclusions, while others defended Perry and explained the type of relationship he shares with Tanaka

Tyler Perry and Bryan Tanaka vacationed together on a yacht. Image: Prince Williams/FilmMagic, Emma McIntyre

Peeps erupted after renowned filmmaker Tyler Perry was spotted with Mariah Carey’s ex-boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

There have been lingering questions regarding Tyler Perry’s sexuality because of his on-screen character Mabel "Madea" Simmons, and his latest picture with Bryan Tanaka only fuelled speculation.

Tyler Perry hangs out with Bryan Tanaka on yacht

Entertainment blogger theneighborhoodtalk shared a picture of Tyler Perry and actor Bryan Tanaka relaxing on a yacht. The post was captioned:

“Tyler Perry spotted having a lil boat day with Mariah Carey’s ex Bryan Tanaka 📸: @backgrid_usa”

Perry and Tanaka were spotted soaking in the sun aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean. Perry rocked a stylish Dolce and Gabbana Hawaii silk shell-print shirt worth $1,945 with matching shorts worth $1,385. He completed the look with crochet slippers worth $995 and a Richard Millie watch.

See the picture below:

It is unclear if the picture was taken when Tyler Perry took the cast of his Netflix series Beauty in Black, in which Bryan Tanaka stars, on a yacht trip. Actress Crystle Stewart revealed in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2025 that the cast had a fun summer yacht outing.

Netizens react as Tyler Perry hangs out with Bryan Tanaka

The viral picture divided social media. While several netizens fanned the flames of speculation, others urged social media users not to jump to conclusions based on a picture.

Here are some of the comments:

perfectshun84 explained:

“Bryan Tanaka is an actor on Tyler Perry’s payroll. He's in that Netflix show 'Beauty in Black'. He invites all his employees out on yachts. MESSY!! 😆”

starflow argued:

“So sad how obsessed y’all are with other people’s personal lives. They could be brothers and y’all in the comments creating love stories.”

Bhampagneatl joked:

“Looks like he said, 'Oops we got caught.'”

rodpep973 said:

“Nothing we didn't already know about this guy.”

e.robinson2.0 argued:

“Let me reiterate, gay is when people of the same sex are sexual with each other. People of the same sex are allowed to hang out without their sexuality being in question. Stop this.”

jabraybarksdale said:

“It’s giving freak off vibes.”

alexlock7 claimed:

“Bryan is on Tyler's show 'Beauty in Black'. I just read that Tyler took the cast on a yacht. There are other people on the boat.”

Tyler Perry was spotted with Bryan Tanaka on a yacht. Image: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP, Paul Archuleta

Siv Ngesi weighs in on Tyler Perry's new movie Straw

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is riding high following the release of his movie Straw on Netflix.

Briefly News reported that Siv Ngesi gave his opinion on Tyler Perry's new movie, Straw.

The media personality said that the Netflix film starring Taraji P. Henson was terrible and that he could not watch past 30 minutes.

His views divided social media, with some followers agreeing with Siv Ngesi. Others disagreed with Siv Ngesi and argued that Straw was a brilliant movie.

