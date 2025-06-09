Anele Mdoda shared her thoughts on a photograph of an unusual shark, caught by an Australian fisherman

The shark had bulging eyes, a white protruding mouth and a pointed nose, which left users stunned

Anele's response to the picture sparked mixed reactions, with some referencing cultural beliefs about the ocean

Anele Mdoda was stunned by a picture of a bizarre-looking shark.

Source: UGC

Seasoned media personality Anele Mdoda left peeps on social media buzzing after sharing a picture of a strange-looking shark.

Anele Mdoda stunned by pic of strange-looking shark

The Anele and the Club host, who recently celebrated her birthday, was stunned after coming across a picture of a shark allegedly caught by an Australian fisherman. A picture of the strange-looking shark was shared by the nature blogger @AMAZlNGNATURE on X, Monday, 9 June 2025.

The bulging-eyed beast, which was pulled from the deep sea off Australia with a protruding white mouth and pointed nose, caused quite a stir online. The post was captioned:

“Australian fisherman caught a strange-looking shark at a depth of 2,133 feet underwater.”

Newly married Anele Mdoda reshared the post, remarking how diverse the sea is compared to space. Her post read:

“I keep telling y’all that the deep ocean is wilder than space and y’all won’t listen.”

Netizens react to photo of strange-looking shark

Her post sparked mixed reactions. While some argued about their cultural beliefs, others gave Mdoda movie suggestions. Others simply agreed with Mdoda’s sentiments about the deep ocean, while others suggested that the picture was AI-generated.

Here are some of the comments:

@MaskedTsosti suggested:

“You should see ‘The Abyss’ written and directed by James Cameron. It was ahead of its time, and gives a certain perspective about what lies in the deep.”

@BP_Motholo said:

“That's why black culture encourages us to respect the ocean. The depths of it are not our territory, we must stay there by the shore.”

@DeevhahD agreed:

“Very true, considering that it is said there are close to 400 unidentified and undocumented species still.

@Ntsuku7 argued:

“AI? 😆 🤣, We don't trust anymore. Blame it on AI.”

@FukisiMofokeng remarked:

“Konje God created everything on already existing waters? 🤔🤔🤔”

Anele Mdoda shared her thoughts on a photo of a strange-looking shark. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Is the photo of the strange-looking shark real?

The photo of the strange-looking shark that left Anele Mdoda stunned is real and is from 2022. According to a report by Daily Star, the shark was caught by a fisherman called Trapman Bermagui, who uploaded it to his Facebook on 14 September 2022.

The shark caused a heated debate online, with Bermagui stating that it was a rough-skin shark, also known as an endeavour dog shark.

However, two experts differed with Bermagui’s view on the shark species. Dean Grubbs, associate director of research at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory, said the shark was a much smaller species of the Somniosidae, the Sleeper Sharks, the same family as the Greenland Shark.

Christopher Lowe, professor and director of the California State University, Long Beach Shark Lab, disagreed and opined that the shark was a deepwater kitefin or Dalatias lata. He ended his argument by stating that new species of deepwater sharks are discovered daily, and often look similar.

Anele Mdoda reacts to Elon Musk-Donald Trump fallout

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda was one of the celebrities who reacted to the fallout between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Instead of just relishing the moment, Mdoda took sides. She supported the South African-born businessman on her X account and shared that Trump doesn't deserve Musk.

In a subsequent post, the mother-of-one also shared that South Africans are rallying behind Musk.

Source: Briefly News