South African songstress Lady Zamar shared a striking black-and-white photo on her official X account on Sunday, 8 June 2025

She posed confidently in a form-fitting dress with a thigh-high vent that almost exposed her leg

The post went viral, with several netizens praising her beauty, while others were concerned about her caption

Lady Zamar looked gorgeous in a new photo.

Source: Instagram

South African songstress Lady Zamar turned heads with a gorgeous picture on social media. Peeps shared reactions to the now-viral post, with some bringing back the Sjava scandal.

Lady Zamar stuns in new photo

The Collide songstress who was cancelled after making damning allegations against fellow musician Sjava set the timeline buzzing with her pictures. In one of the black-and-white pictures shared on her official X account on Sunday, 8 June 2025, Lady Zamar is standing confidently on a balcony with the sprawling cityscape behind her.

The songstress, born Yamikani Janet Banda, wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high vent that almost left one of her legs bare. She styled her hair in two large, braided pigtails and perched her sunglasses on her head. She wore moderate heeled open-toed shoes and what appeared to be fishnet stockings.

The post was captioned:

“fatal attraction💋🍸🪭”

Fans scrutinise Lady Zamar's caption on new pic

In the comments, netizens dissected the meaning of the caption, with several resurfacing her controversial case with Sjava. Others noticed that the captions on her latest pictures looked like a tracklist and asked if she was low-key announcing a new album.

Here are some of the comments:

@nceba_p asked:

“Your captions are like a track list, are you dropping soon?”

@Tusani_Ngiba gushed:

“Fatality is my vulnerability which is good for my vitality. 😭😋”

@iamtammyx explained:

“’Fatal attraction’ refers to a romantic or sexual attraction to someone or something that, while initially appealing, is ultimately detrimental or destructive.”

@smojaki said:

“Your captions are exactly who you are. You always on point with captions.”

@Makatane_ said:

“The fatal word is correct. Not sure about the other. Someone’s life was fatally damaged by you false allegations.’

Lady Zamar opens up about being cancelled

In 2023, Lady Zamar opened up about being cancelled by Mzansi after making damaging allegations against Sjava.

The musician, who had previously closed her comments section to avoid being trolled by Sjava's fans, posted a message on X addressing her cancellation.

She had a picture of herself holding a placard written 'World's Gone Crazy' in the middle of what appeared to be a fire. In the background, some individuals held placards with the words her trolls often use against her in the comments.

Lady Zamar reintroduces herself with new album

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar had to reinvent her career after being cancelled by Mzansi.

In an interview, Lady Zamar opened up about her new album and how she wanted to reintroduce herself to music lovers and unapologetically reclaim her place as one of the best vocalists in Mzansi.

She spoke about how she wanted her third studio album, Rainbow, to relaunch her career as a musician.

