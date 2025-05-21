Anele Mdoda recently commented on a married couple's habit of sharing toothpicks

The newlywed radio presenter seemingly looked down on the couple and said some people go too far

While many social media users agreed with her, few admitted to doing the same with their partners

A married woman told Anele Mdoda that she and her husband share toothpicks. Images: Anele

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda says sharing toothpicks with your partner is going too far, and her comment sparked an interesting conversation about relationships and personal hygiene.

Anele Mdoda bashes couples' hygiene habits

Anele Mdoda commented on another couple's habits. Having recently gotten hitched to her not-to-mystery man, Mdoda said some couples take things too far.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the radio presenter revealed that a married woman called her show to share that she and her husband share toothpicks.

Though this isn't unusual, the habit continues to stun many people who are either single or are deeply conscious of their dental health.

Anele Mdoda judged a married couple for sharing toothpicks. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

Just the other day, DJ Zinhle opened up the floor to the discussion of couples sharing toothbrushes, further adding that she would never participate, no matter how much she loves her husband.

Anele kept the same energy, looking down on the toothpick couple:

"Lady on the show called and said her husband shares toothpicks with her, and I am convinced that y'all are doing too much out there."

South Africans weigh in on couples' unusual habits

Netizens said sharing dental instruments with your partner or anyone, for that matter, was disgusting:

ShazMrox was disgusted:

"I struggle with having to use my own toothbrush again without thoroughly rinsing it in mouthwash. Now imagine sharing a toothpick with all that plague? Wehhh!"

Sienethemba asked:

"Do people know that toothpicks hurt our gums and we bleed from using them? Now, just imagine."

Outta_Ctrl added:

"The disgust on my face after that call?! It's how she even allows this to happen without gagging."

Meanwhile, others said "it is what it is," and confessed to having shared more than just a little toothpick with their baes:

buzwepama said:

"Of all the nasty things I do with a partner, this is nothing.'

Portiathee1st confessed:

"My husband and I share a washing rag. We have tried not to share things, and it just doesn't work. We eat from the same plate, and if I say I'm not hungry, he isn't either."

Netizens said they shared far more than just toothpicks with their partners. Image: Anele

Source: Twitter

Solphendukaa wrote:

"Nothing is wrong with this if we kiss after eating. In fact, lovers do a lot more technically disgusting stuff in the name of love-making. Let's be honest."

G_G_T2 added:

"Toothpicks, toothbrushes, no issues with any of these."

Kabelo_Dot posted:

"I shared a toothbrush with my wife until I experienced tooth pain. We stopped sharing, suspecting it might be the cause. Fortunately, I haven't had tooth pain since we stopped sharing toothbrushes."

Anele Mdoda's husband gushes over her

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the heartfelt letter Anele Mdoda's husband penned on her birthday.

With his heart on his sleeve, led by romance and spirituality, Buzza James celebrated Anele's life and the light she carries.

