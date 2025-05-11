South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently partied at a storm with her fiancé Buzza James

The pair celebrated their engagement over the weekend after Anele's lobola ceremony in Eastern Cape

South Africans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to Mdoda and James since their engagement ceremony

Radio personality Anele Mdoda and Bonelela 'Buzza' James recently celebrated their engagement after their lobola ceremony in Eastern Cape a week ago.

The TV producer surprised her fans on radio when she revealed that she and James are not married yet after their lobola cerebration.

Social media user @F1_Vlogger shared videos of Mdoda and James celebrating their engagement party.

In the videos shared on Instagram account, Mdoda and James are seen dancing to Grammy award-winning musician group, Ladiesmith Black Mambazo.

South Africans congratulate the pair

sjhfbjlethu2024 said:

You can tell Anele married her Bestie. They way they are vibing. What happy bride

mihlali_mehlomakulu wrote:

"Nothing I love more than wedding fever!"

Kaym said:

"Following you is not enough at this rate we need Anele’s wedding series on Showmax."

Nangamso445 replied:

"So, considering you will be on duty phayana, I hope you have a trusted helper to collect content. Salute best man ye country!"

dimplezan responded:

"Well deserved. Sime ngawe as lead director and producer for Netflix."

Nolss wrote:

"This is soooo romantic bathong."

Dimpleszn replied:

"I live for your reels fluffy. uMsebenzi wakho uyancomeka."

The Maveric10 wrote:

"This is one of my favourite songs, I payed this song hiking 50kms along Lake Kivu in Rwanda 🇷🇼 ndilala ema’weni. Last night was a dream."

Lihle_lihle27 replied:

"Anele sana uhamba nathi ngomgca! I like her suprises..ndilindele 3 more."

MsPhilz responded:

"Beauty of having a big house."

Mathobela Phila said:

"The right vibe with the right peoples doing the right things.... yizo lez."

Rautiana wrote:

"Best man and early access vlogger for the country. Here for it."

@mbele_lnb said:

"Beautiful, congratulations to the prince and his princess."

@SpheleleSi21887 wrote:

"Now I truly believe there's someone for everyone."

@BaziSindane replied:

"I’m genuinely happy for Anele man. Ngyam’thanda lo sisi (I love this sister) yazi!"

@mixedracedUncle confirmed:

"Anele Mdoda and Buzza James had Lady Smith Black Mambazo perform at their int*mate engagement party last night in Fourways. Mind you this is only the engagement."

The social media user also added that Mdoda's best friend, Sizwe Dhlomo was also in attendance.

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela 'Buzza' James celebrate their engagement with Ladiesmith Black Mambazo. Images: Zinthatu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and Khaya Dlanga address leaked lobola oictures, SA applauds radio host’s maturity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Anele Mdoda clarified that she is not yet married, despite rumours sparked by the leaked lobola pictures shared by her friend Khaya Dlanga.

During a conversation on Anele And The Club, she explained that the event was the completion of the lobola process, not a wedding.

Fans reacted to the discussion on social media, with mixed opinions about the cultural implications of lobola and its significance in African marriage.

