Former Scandal! actor Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam to portray the character of Ghost

Mosese's latest character is connected to popular actress Lesego Marakalla, who returns to her role as Rachel Kunutu Marakalla

South Africans and fans of the educational soapie took to social media on Tuesday to respond to the actor and TV personality's debut on the educational soapie

Legendary actor and musician Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese joins 'Skeem Saam' as Ghost.

TV personality and actor Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has secured a role on Skeem Saam opposite fan-favourite actress Lesego Marakalla as Rachel Kunutu Maphuthuma.

The actor, who is famously known for playing Lerumo Chabedi on Scandal! will play the character of Ghost on the SABC1 soapie.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Tuesday, 13 May, that the actor and musician has joined the SABC1 soapie.

The former Scandal! star will portray a shady character called Ghost, who is connected to Rachel Maphuthuma (played by Lesego Marakalla). Mosese will make his debut on the educational soapie in June.

Skeem Saam fans celebrate Mosese's debut

@dima_onzima said:

"Ok. I am going back to watching #SkeemSaam. I am done with #etvScandal."

@ntomb18 reacted:

"I can’t wait for the day. I wish Mapitsi and Thomas can give us a break now."

@Mogoshadis05 replied:

"Even the study part for Rachel is it more than 5years so her coming back as a nurse makes sense. I can't wait to see how will mock Mapitsi."

@BlaqSabali said:

"Kana how did they leave? Ke sure the first person Marothi is gonna have problems with is Bra Boikie. Those egos."

@Aqhamilemolefi wrote:

"Skeem Saam, what are you cooking?"

@Its_Sbosh said:

"Yoh and my Rachel is about to make a dramatic return."

@_kendrick__ replied:

"Skeem Saam has been doing so well a lot lately!! I love this and I’ll be tuned in."

@Unapologetic78 said:

"Wow, I love seeing God's people. Big fan of the guy and his beautiful wife."

@Porsche_N21 responded:

"Skeem Saam is fetching us back one by one. We are gonna watch it all again."

Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese joins 'Skeem Saam' with Lesego Marakalla.

Tshepo Masese leaves Scandal!

The actor and musician Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese exited e.tv's popular show Scandal! in June 2021 as Detective Lerumo Chabedi.

Mosese played the character for eight years before making his departure from the soapie.

The star previously stated in an interview he thoroughly enjoyed his time on Scandal! and he was grateful to have gotten the opportunity to grow as a performer and act with some of the best talent in the business.

The accomplished actor has also appeared on TV shows such as Generations and Backstage.

He's also known for hosting SABC 2's controversial TV show Speak Out. future.

Skeem Saam star Lesego Marakalla shares photo of “wifey” on Instagram

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that Skeem Saam and Generations: The Legacy actress Lesego Marakalla shared a photo of her "wifey".

Marakalla who is famously known for playing Rachel Kunutu in the SABC1 show posted the picture on her Instagram account.

The popular actress has been mum about her private life since leaving the SABC1 educational soapie.

