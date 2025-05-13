Former Lingashoni actor Ishmauel Songo, who played the role of Sabelo on e.tv's Rhythm City recently reviewed life on set

Songo revealed in an interview that his former Rhythm City co-star Thembi Seete, who played Bongi Diamond, was directed to kiss Pitch Black Afro

South Africans recently took to Songo's interview to respond to the video shared on X by Mdnnewss on Tuesday, 13 May

Actor Ishmauel Songo recalls Thembi Seete’s kissing Pitch Black Afro. Images: ThembiSeete

Source: Instagram

Former Rhythm City actor Ishmauel Songo recently remembered the moment his co-star Thembi Seete was asked to kiss Pitch Black on the show.

The Boom Shaka group member and actress, who recently turned 48 years portrayed the role of a struggling singer, Bongi Diamond, on the e.tv cancelled soapie.

Entertainment news channel Mdnnewss shared a video of Songo's interview on X on Tuesday, 13 May discussing the actress' reaction.

"Ishmauel Songo recalls the moment when they asked Thembi Seete to kiss Pitch Black Afro on the set of Rhythm City," the channel captions the video.

Songo begins the interview by admitting in the video that being an actor is difficult.

"I remember Sis Thembi Seete. I worked with her on Rhythm City, she's too beautiful. She had a role where she was kissing Pitch Black Afro," says the actor.

South Africans react to Songo's video

Former Rhythm City actor @DumDiesel aka Dumisani Mbebe rubbished Songo's interview and said:

"It’s a white lie: Thembi joined the show pretty much with me as my character’s wife. There was no Pitch Black Afro."

jbncd@Malume_1995 said:

"Thembi Seete has never been an actor on rhythm city. Podcast like lies."

@jahtbla replied:

"Women have proven that they can kiss a skomota, if necessary."

@MrBrackadash wrote:

"I'm very sure she was screaming."

Lebohang Lee Ka Motaung said:

"This one will ruin his career with this."

Eskay replied:

"Amateur actors zase mzantsi kodwa you go around balisa."

sphiwe responded:

"Bro almost a legend but industry picks people. Am I wrong."

Mkhize Ndumiso said:

"The kiss between him and Mbali was better."

TikToker @ntariyana_moolo also shared Songo recalling his kissing scene with actress Tebogo Khalo, who played the role of Puleng on the show.

The former The Wife actor says he saw stars and couldn't hear anything after kissing Khalo.

Songo also discusses the challenges of playing a gay character, when you are a straight actor.

The talented actor makes reference to Generations' gay kissing scene between Senzo and Jason played by actors Thami Mngqolo and Zolisa Xaluva.

"How many years have they been pushing that, think about it, it's been years? On a soapie that plays Monday to Friday, and you have to kiss a man. You don't have a choice," adds the star.

Actor Ishmael Songo remembers Thembi Seete’s reaction to kissing Pitch Black. Images: MDNNewss

Source: UGC

Pitch Black Afro talks about how he ended up in prison, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February 2024 that ex-convict and musician, Pitch Black Afro talked about how he ended up in prison.

The talented rapper and songwriter shared in an interview some details that led to him being charged guilty.

Pitch Black Afro also mentioned that the judge told him to take the fall as he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News