The Izingane Zoma co-founder, Busani 'Ntshebe' Khuzwayo, has reportedly died after he suffered from a severe stroke

Busani Ntshebe has been remembered for his energetic performances and the energy he exuded on stage

The Maskandi singer's fans paid tribute on Facebook, saying they wish him a peaceful send-off

Izingane Zoma Maskandi singer Busani 'Ntshebe' Khuzwayo will be laid to rest in eNquthu. Image: Pual Mnisi

Source: Facebook

Maskandi singer and guitarist Busani 'Ntshebe' Khuzwayo has reportedly passed away.

Mzansi left reeling following death of Ntshebe

Busani Khuzwayo was the co-founder of the Maskandi group called Izingane Zoma. He passed away on Friday, 9 May 2025. According to Daily Sun, Ntshebe reportedly suffered from a severe stroke. He was 62 years old at the time of his death.

On Facebook, Paul Mnisi thanked the musician for his immense talent and the energy he brings to the stage and all of his performances.

"Rest well, Busani 'Ntshebe' Khuzwayo, co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary Izingane Zoma. Thank you for the music."

Check out the Facebook post:

Controversial radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu spoke about Ntshebe's passing and was in disbelief over the news. He bid him farewell and praised his energy and talent when he was on and off the stage.

He also revealed that he would be laid to rest at his hometown in eNquthu on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

Ngziwe Mchunu praised Izingane Zoma star Busani 'Ntshebe' Khuzwayo. Image: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Facebook

Mzansi pays tribute to Ntshebe

People on social media shared some touching words about the singer, and they hailed his longevity in the game.

Lungiswa Nkomentaba shared:

"That is indeed such a great loss. However, looking at all the things he has been through, maybe it is better this way. RIP and, condolences to his family."

Carras B Mkhatshwa replied:

"Sad news indeed."

Jabulani Mutsveta shared:

"Rest well."

Ntuthuko Mbelu shared:

"I know this man. He really made his mark in the music industry, RIP."

Cynthia Sessy Mabona stated:

"Rest easy Bab'Khuzwayo."

Lebuseng Makhalemele WaMdakane shared:

"Rest well Baba Khuzwayo."

Risto Mhlengi said:

"Man, I can't believe this."

Sbosh Mvula shared:

"Rest easy, old man."

Gemini Queen Lebo Rams shared:

"May his soul rest well."

Peter Vilakati relayed:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. I really enjoyed watching him doing what he was given by the Lord Almighty."

Bongani Sibande said:

"May his soul rest in peace. We as Maskandi music lovers will always remember your talent and hardwork."

