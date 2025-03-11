Radio personality and Maskandi events MC Zamaweza 'Zuluglamour' Mthalane has reportedly passed away

Zuluglamour was a 35-year-old presenter employed by Ukhozi FM, and she allegedly passed away from meningitis

Reports suggest that she complained about frequent headaches leading up to her death at a Durban hospital

Media personality Zamaweza 'Zuluglamour' Mthalane has reportedly passed away.

News of Zuluglamour's passing makes waves

The South African radio and TV personality Zuluglamour allegedly passed away on Sunday, 9 March 2025, at a Durban hospital. The 35-year-old actress and event MC was a beloved presenter at the KwaZulu-Natal radio station, Ukhozi FM.

Mthalane was admitted at the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in Kwa Mashu, Durban.

The star is best known for her work on Ezisegudwini and a Maskandi show called Sigiya Ngengoma as a contributor.

What happened to Zuluglamour from Ukhozi FM?

According to TshisaLIVE, Mthalane complained about frequent headaches, so she sought medical attention. She had attempted to get medication and some medical attention at a clinic; however, she ended up getting transferred to the hospital and was later admitted. The star allegedly passed away from meningitis after a short battle with the illness.

“She started getting sick two weeks ago, complaining about headaches. She tried to get medication, then she was later admitted to the hospital. When she got to the hospital, her situation just grew worse. Her eyes closed, and she couldn't even hear at one point, and she passed away," the publication quoted the source.

"We are heartbroken by her sudden passing,” the person added, saying she passed away at noon.

More Ukhozi FM stars pass away, leaving Mzansi heartbroken

In November 2024, Nondumiso Shazi passed away after her symptoms worsened.

Shazi was a Ukhozi FM host, and she joined in 2023. She sadly died on 21 November 2024 at Addington Hospital in Durban.

She hosted the morning show Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi. The SABC spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said:

"She has played a meaningful role in fulfilling the SABC’s public service mandate from a programming perspective. Her colleagues, friends, and station listeners will deeply miss her. It must be noted that she did not collapse at work as alleged."

Other stars who worked at Ukhozi and who have passed away include the producers Bonga Ndaba and Irvin Sihlophe.

Crown Gospel founder and former Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi died after a long battle with cancer. Lastly, Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu also passed away in 2024. Bringing the total to six so far.

People on social media expressed their heartfelt condolences following these deaths, and many shared their concerns.

