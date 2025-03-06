A well-known community figure, Dr Ezrom "Pastor Cremora" Mathumbu, has been gunned down in Mpumalanga

Mathumbu sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the incident between Mkhuhlu and Kruger National Park

ActionSA Mpumalanga chair Thoko Mashiane told Briefly News she counted about 28 bullet holes all over his car

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli told Briefly News Mathumbu had until 2024 been working at SABC

No suspects have yet been arrested while the motive behind the killing remains subject to an investigation

MPUMALANGA — Police have launched a manhunt after a prominent public figure was gunned down in a callous attack near Bushbuckridge.

Dr Ezrom Mathumbu sustained multiple gunshots while sitting in his car on the R536 Road at Cork Trust between Mkhuhlu and Kruger National Park.

Community figure shot multiple times

According to police information, the incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Wednesday, 5 March 2025. Paramedics declared Mathumbu, 69, dead at the scene, with police recovered an unspecified number of rifle cartridges.

He was driving his Toyota GD-6 bakkie in the Bushbuckridge Municipality, while nothing appeared to have been taken during the incident.

Known as Pastor Cremora, Mathumbu was a church minister, radio personality, politician, and businessman. In 2024, he left the SABC, where he worked on Munghana Lonene FM, and became an active member of Action SA.

At the time of his killing, he served as the Bohlabelo regional chairperson.

He graduated with a master's in leadership and change management in 2013, aged 57. The Croquet Lawn A native, near Hazyview, was a prominent politician in the former Gazankulu Bantustan

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, who confirmed Mathumbu's identity to Briefly News, said no suspects have yet been arrested.

"And the motive behind this senseless killing remains unknown," he said.

"A team has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and to bring the suspects to justice.

"Police appeal to anyone with information that could assist in arresting the suspects can anonymously contact the Crime Stop hotline on 086 001 0111 or send information via MySapsApp."

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi strongly condemned the incident, saying the police would take every step to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.

ActionSA Mpumalanga chairperson and Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Thoko Mashiane visited the Mathumbu family home in Hazyview.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mashiane detailed the businessman's last moments.

She described seeing Mathumbu's car with all its windows shattered, while she counted 28 bullet holes on it after authorities released the vehicle to the family.

"And those are only the visible bullet holes," said Mashiane.

"ActionSA is devastated; his family are devastated. With that many bullets, the aim was clearly to kill him. We don't know the reason and don't want to speculate."

Mashiane said Mathumbu attended a party meeting in Bushbuckridge earlier, where he held training for ActionSA members.

"After the engagement, he transported some of them in his car. He was then killed when he was alone after he had dropped them off. His cell phone was in the car and nothing [else] was taken.

"He was due to meet the provincial secretary, who would spend the night at his [Mathumbu's] house. He'd [instructed] the secretary to go to a mall in Hazyview, where he would meet him.

"His and the secretary's last phone call was at 6.33pm, where [Mathumbu] notified him that he had dropped the other members and would be on his way to meet him," she said.

The secretary reportedly called Mathumbu back and his phone rang off the hook. Numerous other people also tried calling but could not get through.

It is believed the ActionSA chair had already been gunned down.

Mashiane learnt around 7.47pm that he had been killed after Mathumbu's wife, Stella, informed her of his death. Since then, the provincial chair and others have met with the family to begin memorial and funeral arrangements.

