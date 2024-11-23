Nondumiso Shazi, a presenter at Ukhozi FM, left many South Africans reeling from heartbreak

The host of the KZN radio station's Sunday School show became a topic of discussion on social media after tragic developments

Fans of Nondumiso Shazi expressed shock on X after learning details about symptoms that became more serious

Ukhozi FM's Nondumiso Shazi was in a hospital battling headaches and tremors. The radio host had been experiencing the symptoms for a month.

Ukhozi FM's Nondumiso Shazi is the fifth staff member at the radio station to pass away.

Many South Africans were heartbroken about Nondumiso Shazi, whose symptoms got worse. Recently, Ukhozi FM lost Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule and other staff members.

Nondumiso Shazi leaves SA in mourning

According to DispatchLIVE, Nondumiso Shazi, who was a Ukhozi FM host since 2023, passed away on 21 November 2024 at Addington Hospital in Durban. She was the host of the Sunday morning segment Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi. SABC's spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said:

"She has played a meaningful role in fulfilling the SABC’s public service mandate from a programming perspective. Her colleagues, friends, and station listeners will deeply miss her. It must be noted that she did not collapse at work as alleged."

Ukhozi FM lost its producers, Bonga Ndaba and Irvin Sihlope. Presenters Zanele Mbokazi and Bheka 'Beekay' Mchunu also passed away in 2024.

SA speculates about Ukhozi FM deaths

People expressed their condolences over Nondumiso's death. The radio presenter's supporters shared heartbroken farewell messages. Many people noticed that a number of Ukhozi employees have lost their lives.

@Khau_Mokhele said:

“💔 May her soul rest in eternal peace"

@HlatshwayoJoel wrote:

“💔 May the God of comfort reach out to the family🙏”

@UncleTeddyChef asked:

“How many on-air presenters have passed on this year at Ukhozi FM? This is sad, really.”

@Mokgaladii noted:

“So many deaths at that radio station; some presenters lost their voice on air while doing links, and some collapsed while doing their shows. Kuningi shame.”

@AngelfaceModis1 was saddened:

“This is painful. RIP lil sis, you still had so much to offer man. God strengthen your family during this painful time. There is something about 33 years 🥺😪”

@StheC_ speculated:

“Something is going on at Ukhozi FM. My sister was just saying that a lot of their presenters have passed this year. May her soul rest in peace💔”

@SokisiOfficial added:

“Ukhozi FM is cursed; you can say whatever, but that radio station has a big problem, and one day, we shall discuss it as a country.”

Ukhozi FM's Zanele died with unfinished book, SA sad

Briefly News previously reported that Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's passing left many South Africans touched. The Ukhozi FM presenter battled cancer and passed away at 52 years old.

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was also an author and had new work to release. The founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards' publicist explained the biggest project she left.

According to Zanele's publicist, Nonjabulo Mdluli, the late radio presenter, had submitted her new book to publishers but had not yet finalised it. The publicist told Zimoja that the book Midwife of Dreams/ Umbelethi wa Maphupho was about her personal life. Mdluli said the family would decide on the new book's release date and other new works.

