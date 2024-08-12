The Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule passed away in the early hours of Monday, 12 August 2024

The Crown Gospel Music Awards founder met her untimely after after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Many netizens on social media mourned the death of the radio personality and businesswoman

Radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has passed away. Image: @mbokazizanele

Sad news struck Mzansi and the entertainment industry as they lost one of their personalities.

Radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule passes away

Many hearts were left shattered as the news of the South African radio personality and businesswoman Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's death hit social media.

The Ukhozi FM star died months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer in the early hours of Monday, 12 August 2024, at Parklands Hospital.

Ukhozi FM shared the news of their beloved presenter's death on their Instagram page and wrote:

"We are bombarded without skipping the drops! We are the family of Ukhozi FM Radio, and we send condolences to the Mbokazi and Nkambule families, listeners, and friends. Rest in peace, MaMbokazi-Nkambule; you will always be in our hearts."

See the post below:

Zanele Mbokazi is known for her amazing presenting skills. She is one of the veteran radio presenters in South Africa who cemented her name in the industry. The late star was also the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Mzansi mourns the death of Zanele Mbokazi

The news of the 52-year-old presenter devastated many netizens on social media as they shared their shock and pain:

@juicystory_xciv commented:

"This is really sad. Condolences."

@visse_ss also shared his shock:

"Rest in peace to a remarkable soul, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule."

@sbonga7_zaca responded:

"I will never forget sisi Zanele coming for shopping at Woolies Windermere she will greet us with a smile while we're working on the sales floor, a giant as departed this painful Lala ngoxolo maMbokazi."

@morwatjatji wrote:

"I remember her from back in the days as a Gospel Gold presenter...may her beautiful soul rest in peace."

@Mqammy_Enhle replied:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@bodash9 mentioned:

"Rest in peace Mama Zanele."

