South African socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize mourned the death of Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi

The Royal AM FC owner paid tribute to her friend and colleague Zanele on her Instagram page

The Crown Gospel Music Awards founder passed away at the of 52 on Monday, 12 August 2024

Shauwn Mkhize paid tribute to Zanele Mbokazi. Image: @mbokazizanele, @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The passing of Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who was 52 years old when she died, devasted many netizens on social media.

Shauwn Mkhize mourns the death of Zanele Mbokazi

The founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi, passed away after her battle with lung cancer in the early hours of Monday, 12 August 2024, at Parklands Hospital.

Recently, South African socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize posted a touching message on her Instagram page to pay tribute to her late friend and colleague.

She wrote:

"Today, my heart is heavy. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a dear friend, colleague, and sister, Zanele. You were a truly beautiful woman. Your hard work and unwavering faith touched so many lives. Your spirit radiated kindness and love, inspiring us all to be better people. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory be a source of comfort to us all."

See the post below:

Zanele Mbokazi is known for her amazing presenting skills. She is one of the veteran radio presenters in South Africa who cemented her name in the industry. The late star was also the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

