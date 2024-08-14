Some of the Durban creatives came in numbers and paid the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's family a visit

DJ Cndo, DJ Happygirl, and Thandeka Zulu were among the group that went to pay their respect at the Ukhozi FM presenter's homestead

DJ Happygirl shared that she lost a mother in Mbokazi as she is the reason why she's successful because of the contribution she made in her life

The death of veteran radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi has devasted many netizens and celebrities across the country.

Durban creatives visit Zanele Mbokazi's family

Some of the Durban creatives gathered together and visited the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's homestead on Tuesday, 13 August 2024, after they heard the devasting news about the Ukhozi FM radio presenter.

Mbokazi passed away on Monday, 12 August 2024, at the Parkland Hospital after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Cndo, DJ Happygirl, and Thandeka Zulu were among the celebrities who went to pay respect to the Mbokazi-Nkambule family.

Speaking to the publication, DJ Happygirl shared how the late star impacted her life and contributed immensely to her career in the entertainment industry.

She said:

"I have lost a mother, a superhero. People today know DJ Happygirl because of the role Zanele played in nurturing my talent, she was an inspiration to me. I think we, as women, have to pull up our socks and soldier on like he did in society because this queen will no longer be with us except in spirit ... I send my heartfelt condolences to her family."

The memorial service of Mbokazi will take place on Thursday, 15 August 2024, at GNF Durban Station at noon, and the funeral service will be at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 17 August 2024, at 9 am.

Zanele Mbokazi prepares for 17th Crown Gospel Awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, before Zanele Mbokazi's death, she was in preparations for the 17th Crown Gospel Music Awards.

This was amid her battle with lung cancer, but Mbokazi expressed gratitude for the support and is excited about the future of the awards.

