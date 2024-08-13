Olympic gold medalist Tatjana Smith received more than a warm welcome when she came back from the Olympics

Arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport, fans welcomed her, and her performance so moved one fan she gave Smith a R100

South Africans were touched by the kind gesture, and many praised the fan for showing the spirit of Ubuntu

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

For eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, covered current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events, and developments in the sports sector.

Tatjana Smith received R100 from a fan. Image: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — It's not enough that South African swimmer Tatjana Smith clinched a gold medal at the Olympics. A fan blessed her even more with a crisp R100 note, and she happily accepted.

Fan gives Tatjana Smith money

@IOL posted the video of the fan handing Tatjana Smith an R100 note on the day she and other athletes arrived from participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Excited fans thronged and stood in anticipation to see their heroine return from clinching glory.

One particular fan's excitement brimmed over, and she could not contain herself. After posing for a picture with Tatjana, she handed her a crisp R100 note, much to Smith's surprise and happiness. She gleefully accepted the money.

View the video here:

Mzansi touched by the gesture

Nertizens' hearts were ewarmed by the woman giving Smith money.

Thato Palesa said:

"This is so sweet."

Thapelo said:

"That's Ubuntu. Bravo."

Itumeleng said:

"She's a whole millionaire now but I love this."

"She must get that piuicture and frame it with that R100.

Dog said:

Besto said:

"This is a true South African. We don't need Home Affairs to confirm this."

BlackGoku said:

"That's a true patriot."

Gayton McKenzie pledges support for athletes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie made a promise to athletes.

He was at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the athletes back, and he promised that the government would support them in preparing for the next Olympics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News