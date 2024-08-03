South African Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith plans for a fun-filled retirement after calling time on her career

Smith retires as only the second South African woman after Penny Heyns to win an Olympic gold medal

The swimmer's father, Rene Schoenmaker, opened up about the sacrifices it took to propel his daughter to the top

SA swimmer Tatjana Smith's father, Rene Schoenmaker, beamed proudly, reflecting on her success. Images: @schoenmakerrene and @Afropages

Source: UGC

She is only 27 and has a long life to look forward to — and Tajana Smith plans to make the most of every second of it.

South Africa's Olympic swimmer revealed as much as she dropped a bombshell retirement announcement after clinching two podium finishes this week.

Tatjana Smith road to the top

In the background, Smith's Netherlands-born father, Rene Schoenmaker, reflected on the sacrifices made en route to Olympic stardom.

Smith, the first woman to win Olympic gold for South Africa after Penny Heyns, called time on her stellar career on a high, The South African reported.

She powered her way to gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breast final. Smith alternated the medal colours at the preceding Tokyo Olympics — winning 200m breast gold and silver in the 100m event.

Sacrifices made along the way

During an exclusive SABC Sport interview, Schoenmaker beamed with pride as he spoke about his daughter Tatjana Smith’s achievements.

"For 15 years, we didn't go on a family holiday because [we had] no money. All of it went into swimming to try and get them [Smith and her sister, Fabienne Schoenmaker] through education."

Schoenmaker said their family's sacrifices were worth every penny saved over the years.

"That was the big thing for the family. [This meant] we spent the holidays together or worked to make the extra buck to pay for things."

The sacrifices of Rene and his wife Renske, Smith and Febienne's mother, culminated in a successful swansong Games outing for the swim star.

Smith said her retirement plans included focusing on family and friendships.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News