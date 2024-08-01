South African swimmer Tatjana Smith won silver in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday, 1 August 2024

The silver medal is the second time Smith has finished on the podium at the 2024 Olympics, meaning Mzansi now has four medals at the sporting showpiece

Fans praised Smith on social media, while they also showed their appreciation for her swimming teammates

Swimmer Tatjana Smith picked up her second medal and South Africa’s fourth Olympic medal after finishing second in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday, 1 August 2024.

The 27-year-old won gold in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the week, but she could repeat the feat after losing to American Kat Douglas in the 200m

Tatjana Smith secured another podium finish at the 2024 Olympics. IMage: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Smith finished second at 2:19.60, earning her second medal at the event and the fourth Olympic medal of her career.

Tatjana Smith wins Olympic silver

Watch Smith win her second 2024 Olympic medal in the video below:

At the 2020 Olympics, Smith also won two Olympic medals: gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m.

While Smith won silver in her event on 1 August, her international teammate, Kaylene Corbett, finished seventh in the same race.

Mzansi’s Pieter Coetzee also finished seventh but set an African record time of 1:55.60 in the 200m backstroke.

Along with Smith’s two medals, South Africa can also celebrate two bronze medals from the Blitzboks and mountain biker Alan Hatherly.

Fans praised Smith

Local swimming fans praised Smith on social media and also admired South Africa’s aquatic team.

Thania Wehmeyer praised Smith

“We salute you, Tatjana, and well done, Kaylene, on making the final. Coetzé has broken the African record twice and made two finals. Our small seven-strong team has done brilliantly.”

Charlotte Prinsloo is proud of Smith:

“Congratulations, Tatjana. You won the first silver medal for SA. You are our Olympic star.”

Rhona Thompson Page backed the team:

“Great swim, Tatjana, well done. Also well tried Pieter and Kayleen.”

Brigitte Goliath is proud:

“Congratulations Tatjana Smith. You are making South Africans proud.”

Yvonne Pietersen showed their love:

“Congratulations. Sending hugs from South Africa.”

The pool and track are SA’s best hopes for medals

As reported by Briefly News, South Africa will be heading into the Olympics knowing that the rack and the pool will be their best chance of winning medals.

Tatjana Smith and South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, Chad le Clos, will be looking to make their mark in the pool, while Prudence Sekgodiso is a promising talent in the women’s 800m.

