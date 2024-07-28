After losing their opening two matches, the Blitzboks showed their fighting spirit to earn a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics

The Mzansi side achieved their goal of a podium finish by beating Australia 26-19 on Saturday, 27 July 2024

Local fans praised the Blitzboks on social media and said they were proud of Philip Snyman's side

The Blitzboks celebrated their bronze medal victory at the 2024 Olympics. Image: Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa will not leave the 2024 Olympics empty-handed after the Blitzboks earned a bronze medal at the rugby sevens tournament on Saturday, 27 July 2024.

The Blitzboks recovered from being down 7-5 in the first half to beat Australia 26-19 and achieve their goal of finishing on the podium.

Skipper Selvyn Davids praised the Blitzboks

Watch the Bliyzboks receive their bronze medal in the video below:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, captain Selvyn Davids said he was proud of his side's fightback from opening-day defeats to Ireland and New Zealand.

Davids said:

"We were almost down and out, but what a comeback and what a fight this group put in. It is so satisfying to see us play to our potential and be proud Olympic medallists. We are proud of this medal and achievement, and knowing that we have done our system justice and hopefully gave South Africa something to smile about is a great feeling."

Tries from Selvyn Davids and Shaun Williams, a brace from Zain Davids, and conversions from Tristan Leyds, Siviwe Soyizwapi earned the victory for the Blitzboks.

Mzansi praised the Blitzboks

Local rugby fans praised the Blitzboks on social media after the side overcame its opening-day defeats to win a bronze medal.

Carol Johnson is happy:

"Congratulations Blitzies! Well deserved!"

Vivienne Visser Wallace is proud:

"Well done Bokke! Super proud of you."

Siyabonga Mtati wants more:

"Well done, boys, but we need to reclaim our dominance in the sevens. Otherwise, we're always behind you."

Kelli Schmitz admires the Blitzboks:

"Way to get it done, Blitzboks!"

Simphiwe Dladla is happy to be proven wrong:

"Well done, sorry I had no faith in you getting a medal."

The Blitzboks overpowered Japan

As Briefly News reported, the Blitzboks bounced back from opening-day defeats to Ireland and New Zealand with an impressive 49-7 victory over Japan on Thursday, 25 July 2024.

Philip Snyman's side scored seven converted tries to earn a quarterfinal match against New Zealand.

